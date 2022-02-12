The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss reveals the ‘craziest’ thing she did to get her new boyfriend’s attention

Hannah Ann Sluss reveals how she got her new boyfriend’s attention using Instagram photos. Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Since appearing on The Bachelor, Hannah Ann Sluss has been noticeably secretive about her love life, but fans are finally getting a sneak peek into her new relationship.

Hannah Ann revealed that she officially has a boyfriend and explained how she got his attention for the first time.

Hannah Ann Sluss revealed the craziest thing she’s ever done for love

Hannah Ann, who is reportedly dating NFL star Jake Funk, opened up about the craziest thing she’s ever done for love in a TikTok video.

“One time for love I created a close friends list on my Instagram and just added my crush,” Hannah Ann admitted. “It ended up being like a huge joke between me and my friends and my mom so I ended up adding them too cause they wanted to like see all the hot selfies I would post.”

The Bachelor alum also used the targeted list to keep track of when her future boyfriend was on his phone. She could check the close friends list to see if he had been active if he hadn’t answered her texts.

As for what she posted, Hannah Ann made sure to cover all the angles.

“I’d post selfies, me working out, me in a bikini, just to like really get his attention and for him to see what he’s missing out on,” she said in the TikTok.

“It ended up all working out because now he’s my boyfriend,” she revealed.

Hannah Ann is reportedly dating NFL player Jake Funk

Hannah Ann and Jake have been sparking rumors of a relationship between the two for months now but have yet to confirm their status officially.

However, Hannah Ann has been opening up more and more about being in a relationship and has posted several pictures and videos of the pair with their faces covered.

“Date night [crown emoji] [princess emoji],” she captioned a video of herself all glammed up last night.

She also recently used the term ‘my boyfriend’ for the first time in an Instagram Story.

Despite her reluctance to fully introduce her new boyfriend to her fans, Hannah Ann has been keeping viewers updated on everything else she’s doing.

The Bachelor fan-favorite recently shared some of her favorite Super Bowl recipes and revealed that she’s planning on moving soon.

Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the official launch of Bachelor nation’s newest couple.

