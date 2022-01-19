The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss reveals she’s moving as her home is ‘not safe anymore’

Hannah Ann Sluss feels unsafe in her current home and seeks recommendations from her followers. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss has revealed that she no longer feels safe in her home and is planning on moving as soon as possible.

“Thank you all for your messages of recommendations on where I should move – Just ready for a change and to feel safe again,” Hannah Ann captioned an Instagram story.

Hannah Ann then posted a series of videos explaining her process for finding a new home.

The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss considers moving to Calabasas or Newport

“Today I woke up and I looked around in Calabasas because I love that area – it’s close to the beach, but it doesn’t seem like there’s a ton of options,” Hannah Ann said. “So I think later on this week I’m going to take a look at the Newport area which is farther From Los Angeles.”

Newport and Calabasas were the top-recommended places from her followers, according to Hannah Ann.

“I am really sad to be leaving my girl club but it’s just not safe anymore,” Hannah Ann continued in the video. “And so I’m trying to move as fast as I can, so thank you guys.”

The Bachelor alum’s cryptic posts left fans wondering what had her so scared.

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

One Reddit user commented about the post and said, “I wonder if she’s having a stalker problem in her apartment community making her feel unsafe.”

Pic credit: @unplug2019/Reddit

Several other fans speculated that it could be related to a recent violent crime that took place in LA where a 24-year-old woman was stabbed by a stranger while working in a furniture store.

“I wonder if it has to do with that girl who was murdered by a stranger in a furniture store in LA?” one person wrote.

Pic credit: @lawyercatgirl/Reddit

Hannah Ann Sluss continues to seek help from her followers

Hannah Ann hasn’t confirmed or hinted at why she feels unsafe, but she has continued to seek advice from her followers.

In another Instagram story, she wrote, “I’m going to take some time and real all of your guy’s DMs because I really need some help right now.”

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

It appears that her followers have risen to the occasion, with one fan writing on Reddit that the two had held a conversation over Instagram about possible apartment complexes.

Pic credit: @OneGuide5758/Reddit

Despite the concerning videos, Hannah Ann has since posted updates of her shopping and working out. She also recently confirmed she’s in a new relationship. Hopefully, this is a positive sign that things are looking up for Hannah Ann while she navigates her move.

The Bachelor returns on Monday, January 26, at 8/7c on ABC.