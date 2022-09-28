The Bachelor’s Genevieve Parisi stuns braless in plunging gown with a thigh-high slit

Genevieve Parisi was simply stunning in her revealing gown. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi wowed onlookers at a glitzy music festival as she walked the red carpet in a plunging gown.

The reality TV star was attending the iHeartRadio event in Las Vegas.

A stunning line-up saw stars such as Avril Lavigne, The Black Eyed Peas, Lionel Richie, Sean Diddy Combs, LL Cool J, and Marcus Mumford took to the stage during the two-day extravaganza.

But it was Genevieve who really turned heads as she rocked her daring outfit.

She went braless in the dazzling emerald dress, which featured a deep neckline and thigh-high slit, which showed off her long tanned legs.

Genevieve completed the look with elaborate silver earrings and strappy high heels, while her long dark hair was left to flow down over her shoulders.

Genevieve stunned in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Genevieve Parisi reflects on The Bachelor

Genevieve came to the public’s attention when she starred in the Season 26 of The Bachelor. She was eliminated in Week 7 of the show as she vied for Clayton Echard’s attention.

But she won a huge following and said she learned a lot from the show, particularly how to deal with her anxiety.

The beauty told Bachelor Nation, “The biggest thing I learned about myself from the experience is that I’m very emotionally strong. I’ve struggled with anxiety and being on the show tested my patience and my anxiety. But seeing how I got through it made me really proud of myself.”

She added, “I just hope that I gave people some confidence to stick up for themselves. I did my best to do that the entire time on the show. I was myself and stood up for myself and my friends when I felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Genevieve has now returned for Season 8 of The Bachelor in Paradise and has been open about her experience of the show.

Genevieve Parisi shocks and blushes on Bachelor in Paradise

The bartender from LA joined fellow contestants in the Mexican town of Sayulita for the filming of the hit series with host Jesse Palmer.

Monsters and Critics recently told how she and co-star Serene Russell bigged up the show’s “shocking” elements.

Genevieve shared, “Every day, you never knew what was gonna happen. Especially when Jesse came in.”

Monsters and Critics also told how Genevieve had been embarrassed by her handwriting in the bio for The Bachelor in Paradise.

The BIP star filled out five fun facts about herself in the run-up to the show.

But after Bachelor Nation shared it to their Instagram page, Genevieve revealed she hadn’t realized her actual handwriting would be used.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.