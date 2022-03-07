The Bachelor’s Gabby Windey poses in heels in the woods in tribute to ‘Mondays’

Gabby Windey gets glammed up for a photo in the woods. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey posted an eye-catching photo complete with a stunning outfit and background ahead of the Women Tell All special airing.

The Bachelor finalist posed in jeweled heels in the middle of a snowy and wooded landscape to the delight of her fans.

Gabby Windey showed off her daring outfit in a wooded background

Gabby showed off her business casual style in an all-black ensemble. The Bachelor front-runner was wearing what appeared to be a low-cut black dress, a long black blazer, and clutching a black purse.

She accessorized the look with several rings and completed the outfit with jeweled black heels. She had also slicked her hair back into a sleek bun.

Despite the cold weather, Gabby posed casually in the snow. The Bachelor contestant is from Denver, Colorado, so may be used to the snow at this point.

Gabby struck a pose to emphasize her outfit as she stood in the woods, in front of what appears to be several inches of snow. The ICU nurse stood in a section of the road that had been at least partially cleared.

“Mondays amirite,” she captioned the post.

Bachelor Nation stars and fans commented on Gabby’s look

Several of Gabby’s Bachelor costars took to the comment section to give their reactions to the look.

“I’m dead now. [fire emoji],” Sierra Jackson wrote.

“Omg hire me,” Lyndsey Windham added.

“No because you didn’t have to go this hard,” Jill Chin commented.

Gabby’s fans also couldn’t help poking fun at the dynamic contestant.

“when you got a job interview at 5, but have to fight a bear at 6,” one fan wrote, referencing Gabby’s lessons for Clayton Echard on how to interact with bears during her hometown date.

“When YSL meets the backcountry,” another follower wrote.

Gabby also got in on the fun herself and wrote back, “these comments are so good.”

“dead at this vibe,” another follower wrote.

“Elizabeth Holmes is shaking,” Gabby joked.

Gabby Windey is a fan-favorite for The Bachelorette

Gabby is set to get her Fantasy Suite overnight date with Clayton this week, but fans are already rooting for her to get her own season if she doesn’t end up with Clayton.

After her hometown date, fans have even begun calling for Gabby’s grandfather to make another appearance within the franchise.

It isn’t clear at this point who, if anyone, Clayton will end up with on his season, but Gabby has already made an impression on him and on viewers that will likely get her invited back to the show if she’s not the final pick.

The Bachelor airs this Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.