The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood shocks fans with two shirtless selfies

Colton Underwood shocked his fans by sharing two shirtless selfies on Instagram. Pic credit: @coltonunderwood/Instagram

Colton, who came out as gay to Robin Roberts in an April 14 television interview, wiped his Instagram clean of all prior images after his admission.

Since then, he has posted only three new photos to his account.

This latest sequence of snaps is his fourth upload.

In the first image, Colton appeared to look down at a camera. His shorts were pulled down underneath his belly button, showing off a toned and trimmed physique.

In the second snap, Colton deliberately positioned the camera so his toned torso was on prominent display.

Fans were shocked at his latest Instagram snaps

In the photo’s accompanying caption, Colton said that this year he prioritized his health both physically and mentally.

Bachelor alums including Clay Harbour, Chris Bukowski, and Blake Hortsmann all added their remarks regarding the snap.

“Drop that ab workout bro,” wrote Clay.

Several of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor pals commented on his latest, sexy Instagram upload. Pic credit: @coltonunderwood/Instagram

Chris share three muscle emoji while Blake Hortsmann joked, “That peloton is working doeeeee.”

Clay spoke his truth on Good Morning America

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

Colton Underwood has come out as gay in a deeply personal interview with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, stunning Bachelor Nation.

“I’m gay. I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he explained. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” he added.

“I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me,” he said.

Colton added that he has no regrets about being a part of the ABC dating series, and shared with fans that he did not think he could have handled himself better on the show.

However, he said he wished he had not dragged people into his issues as he tried to figure out who he was.

Fans first met the former professional football player on Season 14 of The Bachelorette as he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart in 2018.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.