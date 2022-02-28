The Bachelor’s Chelsea Vaughn and Abigail Heringer poked fun at how they avoided breaking their ABC contract

Chelsea Vaughn and Abigail Heringer joke about their Bachelor contract in a TikTok. Pic credit: @chelseavaughn_/Instagram

The Bachelor’s Chelsea Vaughn and Abigail Heringer are literally running away from fan’s contract-breaking questions in Chelsea’s most recent TikTok.

Chelsea joked ABC doesn’t have to worry about the pair breaking their contract as they avoided answering questions about filming The Bachelor.

Chelsea Vaughn and Abigail Heringer poked fun at avoiding questions about The Bachelor while under their ABC contract

Chelsea and Abigail filmed a light-hearted TikTok poking fun at the show contract while they hung out together.

Chelsea set the video to a popular TikTok sound saying, “Woo that’ll do it. You don’t have to worry about me, you do not have to worry about me.”

“When we’re still under contract and people ask us how our experience filming the Bachelor was,” Chelsea captioned the video.

Both Abigail and Chelsea mouthed along to the sound as they quickly grabbed their purses and left the table they were sitting at, implying they would not be breaking their contract any time soon.

“ABC you don’t have to worry about us,” Chelsea wrote alongside the video.

Bachelor Nation alumni chime in with approval

Other Bachelor Nation alumni appeared to relate to the video and voiced their approval in the comment section.

“Retweet,” wrote Anna Redman.

“Don’t worry about us,” MJ Snyder wrote.

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn_/TikTok

Despite assuring the network she’ll be keeping to her contract, Chelsea appeared eager for it to come to an end in the comments.

“How long are you under contract,” one fan asked.

“For what seems like a lifetime lol,” Chelsea responded.

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn_/TikTok

Chelsea Vaughn and Abigail Heringer remained close after starring on Bachelor in Paradise together

Chelsea and Abigail formed a close bond while on Matt James’s season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise together.

The two spent time together while living in New York and even celebrated Abigail’s birthday over the weekend.

However, despite Paradise working out well for Abigail, it seems both women will have a lot to say after their contract is up.

Chelsea opened up about her experience on the show, rating it a nine out of ten in terms of how draining filming was. She also revealed that fans will never see her in Paradise again.

It appears fans will have to wait until the contract is up to see what else Chelsea and Abigail have to reveal about the show.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.