Caelynn Miller-Keyes knows that when it comes to style, versatility is key.

Caelynn, who appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor and Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, recently gave her followers an updated lookbook on some of her newest outfit choices.

By way of an Instagram carousel, the 27-year-old shared a variety of different shots that ranged from casual wear to formal attire.

The first photo showed the former contestant peering off to the side while wearing a skintight, grey bodycon that seamlessly fit her like a glove.

While the dress was surely for a night out, the next outfit showed her in a totally different setting — on a tennis court with a racket in hand.

For her “sporty” look, Caelynn chose a white, collared undershirt with a navy sweater overtop. The sweater is part of the FRAME x Ritz Paris collection and features the words “Ritz Paris” underneath an emblem.

She matched the collar to a pleated, white tennis skirt, which easily tied together the preppy ensemble.

Switching to a more everyday look, Caelynn’s next photo showed her standing in front of a fence while wearing all-black. The outfit consisted of a crop top, an open jacket, a pair of ripped jeans, and Caelynn’s absolutely killer abs.

For her last look, she showed off an outfit for a possible night on the town, which featured a black dress with multiple brown, lacy trims.

The cutout piece was matched with a black blazer, which Caelynn chose to elegantly drape over her shoulders.

“A week of outfits 🕺🏼,” she wrote to accompany the photos.

While Caelynn can clearly pull off a variety of different outfits, she has told her followers that Fabletics is her go-to clothing brand when it comes to working out and traveling the world alongside her fiance, Dean Unglert.

Caelynn partners with Fabletics to show her favorite ‘core pieces’

Caelynn knows a thing or two about clothing, and as a Fabletics ambassador, she has taken her athletic wear aesthetic to new heights.

As Fabletics is known to mix style, comfort, and affordability, it is no wonder Caelynn is often seen dressed head-to-toe in the brand’s apparel.

While Caelynn is currently spending time in Las Vegas, she showed off one of her Fabletics ‘fits while standing in front of a mountainous landscape. The look consisted of a white bra top, dark-colored leggings, and a pair of white sneakers.

“Nothing beats spring in Vegas 💐 Wearing my favorite core pieces from @fabletics @fableticsambassador,” she wrote in her caption.

Caelynn has also shared videos of her preferred morning workout routine, which involves the outside air, a yoga mat, and a killer outfit by Fabletics.

One clip posted on Instagram showed the former Bachelor star doing multiple abdominal exercises, which included challenging side planks and bicycle twists.

While Caelynn may be focusing more on wedding dresses these days, it’s clear she still chooses to spend her downtime in comfortable clothes that also make her feel great.

