The Bachelorette’s Riley Christian is starting his own law practice

Riley Christian is starting his own law practice from the comfort of his home. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Riley Christian announced he’s starting his own law practice from his living room.

Riley uploaded several photos to his Instagram today in celebration of the reveal. He posed for the shots in his new office setup, with his laptop, a gavel, and several degrees. He also included a bible and a pad of paper, as well as a baseball in his second shot.

The first picture featured a smiling Riley, while the second showed him seemingly hard at work.

“I always wanted to be able to do some good in the world,” Riley captioned the photo. “Ya know, help some people that really need it. I never thought I’d put it together from my living room, but here I am. Christian Law practice coming soon. Wish us luck. We’re going to need it.”

Riley Christian first rose to fame on Season 16 of The Bachelorette and then cemented his place as a fan favorite on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Riley also made history as part of the franchise’s first black couple when he left paradise engaged to The Bachelor’s Maurissa Gunn.

He got his start in law by attending the Syracuse University College of Law in New York City. He also has previously worked as an attorney practicing medical malpractice.

Bachelor Nation rallies around Riley Christian’s new law practice

Bachelor Nation friends and alumni rallied around Riley’s new business on his Instagram post.

In particular, several of Riley’s fellow Bachelor in Paradise castmates reached out to show their support.

“Congrats,” wrote Ivan Hall.

“Yay!!! Congrats!” wrote Mari Pepin.

“I got all the faith it will be a success and many people will be helped,” Noah Erb wrote.

Riley also seemingly hinted at his upcoming news with an inspirational tweet he posted to his Twitter yesterday.

“Get after it today. You got dreams to chase,” he wrote.

He also liked a tweet stating, “Success starts with discipline.”

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn have allegedly broken up

Riley’s success comes in the wake of a tough couple of weeks for The Bachelor franchise star. Riley and his Bachelor in Paradise fiancée, Maurissa Gunn, have been sparking split rumors after she wiped her page clean of their photos.

The two met and fell in love on the show before leaving paradise engaged. They spent several months thrilling fans with cute posts and updates on their time together. Riley and Maurissa even made Riley’s life-long dream of having family Sunday mornings together a reality. However, it appears the relationship didn’t last.

Despite the alleged breakup, Riley appears to be choosing to focus on building his new practice and working hard to ensure its success.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.