The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia shows off her Fiji glow in white corset and lace skirt

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia has clearly started 2023 off on a travel kick.

The Season 19 lead, who is also a pilot and flight instructor, has been putting her knack for exploration to good use so far this year.

While she spent the early days of January in Mexico with Michelle Young, she is currently enjoying Fiji alongside her roomie and former Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Genevieve Parisi.

Rachel appears to be glowing more than ever these days, despite having a rough time in the Bachelor franchise last year after Clayton Echard led her on and her former fiance, Tino Franco, kissed another woman shortly after they got engaged.

However, despite last year’s heartbreaks, she now gets to unwind on Fiji’s Tokoriki Island, where she recently showed off her bronzed skin in a contrasting white outfit.

The former Bachelorette posed in front of her hotel room curtain, where she was seen in a white corset top and a matching skirt with a few lace trims.

Rachel Recchia is glowing in white on her Fiji getaway

Since Rachel had surely gotten a bit toasty from the sun, she chose to keep her makeup minimal and opted for a deep-red lipstick to give a pop of color. She also decided to show off her tan even further by pulling her hair back and rocking a pair of small, simple hoop earrings.

“Bula!” Rachel wrote in her caption, which is a common Fiji phrase that translates to “hello/welcome.”

Rachel also tagged Survivor host Jeff Probst in the post, most likely since the popular competition series films in Fiji. She also shared a TikTok of her plane ride to the island nation earlier this week, where she claimed that she and Genevieve were “on [their] way to film survivor.”

However, it all seems to be a comedy “bit,” as Rachel debunked the idea by responding to a TikTok user in her comments section.

After someone asked if she was serious about being on Survivor, Rachel came in with a joke that Season 8 Bachelor in Paradise viewers will surely understand — “the closest gen is getting to survivor is the jungle path,” she jokingly wrote.

Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/TikTok

While it would’ve been fun to see the girls battle it out on the series, it seems like they are most likely there for a relaxing getaway instead.

Rachel says she is exiting her ‘flop era’ after The Bachelorette finale

After going through multiple heartbreaks in the public eye last year, Rachel took to Instagram earlier this month to let her followers know that she was officially turning the page.

While on her New Year’s trip to Mexico, the 26-year-old shared a photo of herself posing on the edge of a hot tub with a beautiful scenic backdrop.

“Exiting my flop era,” she exclaimed in her caption.

Rachel soon after shared a video of herself going through her new makeup routine, which also has her shining more than ever these days.

Rachel Recchia’s glowing beauty secrets revealed

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Rachel’s new beauty regimen undoubtfully has her glowing in the new year.

She recently showed off her “revenge makeup” look, which has become a viral internet trend that consists of using bold, “unapologetic” makeup looks to cope with heartbreak and get vengeance.

Starting with a clean face, Rachel’s video showed her using the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation and Concealer at the base of her look. The foundation currently retails for $69, and the concealer sells for $38 at Sephora.

The former Bachelorette then wrote that she was “shook” as she applied the Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Shadow in the color Gold Ashes before finishing off with a touch of mascara and some pink lipstick.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.