The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay dazzles in high-slit dress at the Golden Globes

Rachel Lindsay is a standout at the Golden Globes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

While it may be rare to see a Bachelorette sighting at the Golden Globes, Rachel Lindsay was a standout at this year’s ceremony.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards were held on Tuesday, January 10, honoring the top in film and television from 2022.

To initiate awards season, many celebrities jump right in with their best fashion foot forward, and the former lead of The Bachelorette Season 13 didn’t skimp on the opportunity to do so.

Rachel, who has bled her reality roots into becoming a successful television personality and correspondent for Extra, attended the event in a dazzling version of a classic black dress.

The floor-length gown featured a strapless design with triangular sequin patches for an added pop of flare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Created by designer Tarik Ediz, the dress was also made with a thigh-high slit, which allowed Rachel to show off her showstopping figure and strappy black heels even more.

Rachel completed her ensemble with an eye-catching diamond necklace, matching silver rings, and her hair in a softly curled, half-up-half-down style.

Oh, and we can’t forget about her bright red lipstick, which added just the right amount of color to the all-black look.

The attorney shared an Instagram swipe-through post of her on the Golden Globes carpet, writing, “Sparkling at the @goldenglobes 💛✨.”

Details on Rachel Lindsay’s look for the Golden Globe Awards

Rachel made sure to give credit to those who made her “sparkle” at the prestigious event.

Her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist Ken Rich, her makeup was done by Brandy Allen, and her two stylists for the occasion were Julie Kozak and Rene Acuna.

For accessories, her diamonds were from none other than The Bachelor’s favorite jeweler, Neil Lane, and her shoes were from Stuart Weitzman.

To show how she got ready for the Golden Globes, Rachel even gave her followers a treat by sharing a transformation video. The clip showed the reality TV star first looking into the camera while wearing a sweatshirt and pajama pants, with her hair undone, before suddenly switching to her full-glam, red carpet-ready look for the Globes.

“More to come,” she promised her followers, and yes, she followed through with her stunning full-body shots later on.

While Rachel may seem more confident than ever these days, she recently opened up about how being in front of a camera has left her feeling insecure at times.

Rachel boosts her on-screen confidence with Xeomin Aesthetic

Since she was first introduced to Bachelor Nation, Rachel exuded an independence that had Bachelor Nation excited for her to lead her own season as the Bachelorette.

However, now as an on-air correspondent for Extra, Rachel has opened up about how difficult it is to be in front of a camera each and every day.

To help boost her confidence, she recently partnered with Xeomin, a “Smart Toxin” that helped her improve the appearance of her frown lines.

“Working in front of the camera every day has a lot of perks, but I’ve struggled at times with having the confidence to put my best face forward,” Rachel wrote. “In the spirit of being open, I recently had my frown lines treated with Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), a #SmartToxin that is double filtered to improve the appearance of frown lines without unnecessary proteins and I am THRILLED with the results.”

Xeomin helps improve the appearance of frown lines by way of a double-filtered, anti-wrinkle injection and is available by prescription only.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.