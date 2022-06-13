The Bachelorette’s Pardeep Singh wants a fair shot at love

Bachelor Nation star Pardeep Singh is eager for love. Pic credit: ABC

Pardeep Singh debuted on The Bachelorette Season 18, where he pursued lead Michelle Young.

While Pardeep made history as the first Indian man to compete in The Bachelor franchise, he wasn’t able to find love with Michelle.

Recently, Pardeep shared an ominous message about his desire for love.

Pardeep Singh doesn’t want to go through this life alone

Pardeep Singh didn’t make it far on Michelle Young’s season as he was sent home in week two.

The Bachelor Nation star has been relatively under the radar since appearing on The Bachelorette, but his recent tweet caught attention.

Pardeep took to Twitter and wrote, “I, like everyone, is worthy of love. I just want a fair shot at it so I don’t go through this life alone.”

With Pardeep seeming ready to find love again, a fan questioned, “Why aren’t you in paradise?!”

Pic credit: @Deepbrainstmuli/Twitter

It’s possible Pardeep could show up at some point when Bachelor in Paradise returns this fall, but the cast list has not been officially announced.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

A few of Pardeep’s The Bachelorette Season 18 costars are rumored to be going to paradise, so time will tell if Pardeep joins them.

Who found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?

Bachelor in Paradise has proven to produce lasting and successful couples.

Last summer, several Bachelor Nation stars got into serious relationships, with three engagements in the finale.

At the end of the season, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn got engaged.

Riley and Maurissa called off their engagement, but Joe and Serena, and Kenny and Mari are still going strong.

Other BIP Season 7 couples that are still together included Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, Brendan Morais and Pieper James, Chris Conran and Alana Milne, and Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin.

Thomas and Becca recently got engaged, with Becca proposing to Thomas.

The Bachelor Season 25 star Anna Redman appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 as a later arrival but wasn’t able to find love among the cast.

Anna did, however, find love with former Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Bukowski.

With so many BIP success stories from last year, it remains to be seen if Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will have equally successful results when it returns this fall.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.