The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young shows off her toned physique in stylish streetwear

Luckily for The Bachelorette fans, Michelle Young’s fashion game didn’t stop after she wrapped up filming for her season.

In fact, it may have only gotten better.

Michelle was the former leading lady of Season 18, and while her engagement with Nayte Olukoya has since ended, the beauty seems to be doing better than ever.

Most recently, the fashion icon showed off her latest trendy outfit, which she highlighted through an Instagram carousel.

Michelle made the streets her runway with a matching, bright red set at the base. The spandex set included a cutout bra top and accompanying leggings completed with lace-up ties on both of her hip bones.

Although the set showed off her signature toned midsection, Michelle covered up with a colorful overcoat that featured retro artwork and graffiti-like images.

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young takes the streets in trendy outfit

While the clothing pieces were enough to steal the show on their own, Michelle’s accessories truly took the look to another level.

Prada took center stage in the photo as Michelle rocked a black bucket hat and matching cross-body bag by the popular designer brand.

Although the Prada additions featured silver chains and detailing, Michelle chose to rock a pair of gold hoops and chain necklaces.

“Loving this new street that I’m on ❤️‍🔥,” Michelle wrote in her caption.

The former lead also shared details of her outfit in her Instagram Story, letting her fans know the jacket was from No // Otra and Vytal Showroom, her matching set was from NBD at Revolve, and her knee-high black boots were from Steve Madden.

It’s no wonder Michelle can seamlessly pull off these bold outfits, especially since she has become known to workout hard to achieve her toned physique.

Michelle Young shares a recent workout routine with fans

In a recent workout video shared on her Instagram, Michelle gave followers an inside look at the exercises she does to maintain her slim figure.

The video first showed her warming up by stretching out the muscles in her arms and doing planks to activate her abdominals.

Michelle then used a yoga mat to do alternating quick-footed jumps and sit-ups.

Michelle also used a workout bench to partake in alternating leg lifts, which exhausted her as she reached for her water bottle upon completion.

And, not to mention, Michelle looked stunning while showing off her workout — rocking yet another matching set with a bra top that featured a unique cutout design.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.