The Bachelorette’s Luke Parker announces engagement, possibly shades Hannah Brown

Former The Bachelorette contestant Luke Parker shares his engagement news. Pic credit: ABC

Luke Parker, who had quite the memorable exit and return during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, shared the news of his engagement over the weekend.

The former contestant was seen on Season 15 of the reality dating series, where he started off strong as one of Hannah’s top contenders.

However, as things got serious and her group of men dwindled down, Luke’s harsh words toward Hannah’s views on intimacy with her other contestants ultimately sent him packing.

Luke often referred to himself as a man of strict faith, and although he left the season and tried to come back later in a triumphant attempt to woo Hannah, his words had already cut too deep.

While things didn’t work out for Luke in the franchise, he has seemingly found love with his new fiancee Jennifer Frudaker.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“From just friends to forever,” Luke said in his announcement post on Instagram, alongside a few proposal shots in an outdoor setting.

Former The Bachelorette contestant Luke Parker is engaged

The couple also each shared their thoughts in the joint post, explaining how fate took the reins when it came to their friendship developing into a lasting love.

In Jen’s section of the caption, she wrote in part, “When the Bible says ‘exceedingly and abundantly more than you can ask or imagine,’ you should hold it as fact, then pray, wait, and watch. Over the last two years I’ve gotten to watch @luke_parker777 live out the fruits of the spirit — first as a there-no-matter-what FRIEND, then as his girlfriend.”

Luke’s section had a similar sentiment by saying that he believes he and Jen are “the perfect FIT.”

“I’ve been on the hunt for a wife (of noble character) / Proverbs 31 women for a while now! Started to think it was never going to happen. For those who need to hear.. because I did… Gods timing is perfect! Keep the faith because he does have the perfect plan,” he continued.

While it may have seemed like a sweet engagement post at first, some fans have noticed a direct correlation between a former post of Luke’s and him now referring to his new fiancee as a wife “of noble character.”

The description has some of Bachelor Nation wondering if Luke was secretly “shading” Hannah Brown, especially since he memorably called her out on the show for not being faithful and having sexual relations with other contestants.

Did Luke Parker shade Hannah Brown in his engagement post?

After leaving the show years ago, Luke took to Instagram to explain his reasoning as to why he went back for Hannah after he was eliminated.

“I also noticed she told Colton how she wanted to be a wife of Noble character. I knew she was quoting Proverbs 31 which gave me the impression there is a way God could use this show,” he said about watching Hannah on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

With him now referring to his new fiancee as “a wife of noble character,” some fans have made the connection.

In a recent TikTok video shared by Zachary Reality regarding Luke’s engagement, some viewers took to the comments section to voice their thoughts.

“why would he choose to shade hannah in his ENGAGEMENT post,” one commenter wrote, while another clarified, “(Of noble character) haha what a petty move and for what?”

Pic credit: @zacharyreality/TikTok

“That of noble character comment in the parenthesis 👀 definite shade,” another user speculated.

While there may have been no intention to reference Hannah Brown in his post, it’s no surprise to see that Bachelor Nation doesn’t miss a beat.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.