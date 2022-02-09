The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston meets John Hersey’s family and friends in his hometown

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston meets boyfriend John Hersey’s friends and family. Pic credit: @johnalexhersey/Instagram

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and John Hersey are finally getting their long-overdue hometown date.

Katie revealed she and her boyfriend John are taking the next step in their relationship as she meets his friends and family.

Katie Thurston charmed John Hersey’s friends and family on a trip to his hometown

The former Bachelorette appears to be fitting in well with her boyfriend’s friends and family on a trip to his hometown in California.

Katie showed off her growing bond with what appears to be John’s mother in a video posted to her Instagram story.

“#twinning,” she captioned the clip of herself and John’s mother walking through Los Altos, California in matching black coats.

The shot was also set to the song Good Life by OneRepublic.

John’s mother wasn’t the only one who seemed charmed by his girlfriend. Both Katie and John posted several clips of the two hanging out with John’s friends.

Katie posted a light-hearted video of John painstakingly making his way to the group’s table with a full cup of coffee. The group was laughing and even cheered him on as he finally set the cup down.

John also showed off how well the trip was going with several clips of Katie and his friends playing a variety of games. One memorable video panned around the silent group who were all glued to their phones while hanging out in a bar.

“When it comes to Wordle, we don’t mess around,” John captioned the shot.

Katie Thurston doubles down on her love for Taylor Swift after her infamous 12 days of messy

Katie took to Twitter to offer more insight into the visit, writing “Did I just play All Too Well (10 Min version) at a dive bar? Yes. Do these people hate me? Yes. Do I still love @taylorswift13? Absolutely!”

This wouldn’t be the first time The Bachelorette alum has gotten in trouble for her love of Taylor Swift.

Katie received a lot of backlash for her 12 days of messy, where she dedicated a Taylor Swift song to several of the prominent men on her season. She also shocked Bachelor nation by declaring a relationship with John Hersey on the final day.

Despite a rocky and controversial start to the relationship, it appears the couple is still going strong and are only concerned with getting the approval of those closest to them.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.