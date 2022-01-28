The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston gets ID’d after changing up her hair

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston gets ID’d while out sporting her new shorter style. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston got a blast from the past today when she was asked to show identification while out with boyfriend John Hersey.

Katie recently debuted her new and much shorter hairstyle in a series of Instagram photos. She traded in her extensions and longer locks for a chop above her shoulders.

However, it appears the new haircut may take a little more getting used to than Katie was expecting.

John Hersey reveals Katie Thurston’s new hair cut has her looking much younger

The 31-year-old revealed in an Instagram story that one of her favorite restaurants actually asked for her ID after she ate there with her new style.

“Katie just got ID’d because of her haircut,” John said in an Instagram story of the pair out to eat at the Veganic Thai Café.

John was referring to the fact that Katie may look younger with her new style. Katie herself previously joked on her story that she had worried the haircut would make her look like she did in a middle school photo.

While John was laughing at the event, Katie appeared slightly embarrassed as she covered her face with her hands and then the ball cap she was wearing. Neither seemed to take the mistake too seriously, however, as they still gushed about the restaurant and laughed together.

Katie reposted the video to her own story joking, “Only resharing to highlight one of our favorite restaurants.”

The Bachelorette alum showed off the big change in an Instagram post with the caption, “A quick car selfie after this amazing cut by @jules_baker_. While I loved having a natural long look created by @colorbyally, I knew I was ready for something new in 2022.”

Katie Thurston talks Valentine’s Day plans with John Hersey

Despite John teasing about the mishap, Katie has also been asking fans to weigh in on what she should get her boyfriend for Valentine’s day.

Although John was a contestant on Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, he was sent home early and Katie got engaged to finalist Blake Moynes.

Katie and John developed a strong friendship, and eventually a relationship after Katie’s split from Blake. The two have been going strong ever since, and even recently reunited together with one of Katie’s final four on her birthday trip to Mexico.

In addition to posts about John and their relationship, Katie has also used her platform to support body positivity and mental health awareness. She opened up in a recent post about making changes to prioritize her well-being in the face of backlash and hate.

Katie is definitely showing she’s not afraid of change or trying something new going into the new year.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.