The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and John Hersey bought a van together and are planning a big trip

John Hersey and Katie Thurston bought a van together and are preparing for “van life.” Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston just made one of John Hersey’s long-time dreams come true, and it left The Bachelorette alum speechless.

Former Bachelorette Katie revealed she and John have bought their first van together and are planning a big trip with their animals in tow.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey bought a van together and are planning an upcoming trip

For the fourth day of her video diary experiment, Katie documented the couple’s trip to check out different vans, which ended in a shock purchase for the two.

John was speechless as Katie filmed the moment the two decided to go for it.

“This is a dream a long time coming true right now,” John said. Katie added that he was probably wearing sunglasses to hide his tears.

John was clearly invested in the process as fans got a glimpse of him checking out the van and even hanging out on top of it.

He joked in the comment section that he already had a name picked out for their newest family member.

“His name is Leroy. You heard it here first,” John wrote.

“@johnalexhersey said John and John only…” Katie wrote back, apparently not quite on board with the title yet.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey will bring their pets on an upcoming van adventure

Katie also addressed fans who were worried about how the couple’s pets, a cat named Tommy and dog named Dexter, would adjust to the van.

“We are gonna test it out with a short trip first! But Yup!” Katie answered a commenter asking if the two would be joined by their pets on their adventures.

Katie doubled down on the claim by posting an Instagram story to her cat’s account reading, “Where are we going @thekatiethurston? Road Trip,” alongside a video of Tommy hanging out in his cat carrier.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey reunited after The Bachelorette

John and Katie have been going strong since the controversial start to their relationship.

They recently celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together and even met each other’s families.

It appears more travel is in the books for The Bachelorette couple with their new van.

The pair hasn’t revealed where they will take their new van for the first time, but they seemed eager to try it out, as both beamed in a video clip while driving home.

“Where we going?” John asked.

“I don’t know, I guess we’ll find out,” Katie said.

Fans will have to wait and see where John and Katie decide to go first.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.