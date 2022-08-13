The Bachelorette’s Jordan Kimball disses Nick Viall in rant

Jordan Kimball slams Nick Viall. Pic credit: @jordan_kimball/Instagram

Jordan Kimball first made his appearance in the Bachelor franchise as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette back on Season 14.

While he was referred to as somewhat of a villain on the show, Bachelor Nation seemed to have a love/hate relationship with Jordan.

As he could come off as aggressive and having a temper, he also was blunt and told things as they were in a sarcastic way. His dry sense of humor constantly made fans laugh and sometimes shake their heads in disbelief at what came out of his mouth.

After winning Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and leaving engaged to Jenna Cooper, the two split by the finale due to some infidelity rumors about Jenna.

However, it all worked in his favor, as he met and began dating Christina Creedon in 2019. The two married in January of 2022 and seem happy and in love.

As Jordan has gained fans as an influencer and a model, he has also taken the role of husband seriously and aims to please his wife while she works as a teacher. However, he does have some things to say about a fellow Bachelor Nation alum that aren’t so nice.

Jordan Kimball disses Nick Viall in a video

Jordan took to his Instagram stories, which were shared on the fan site @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt, recently to discuss some things about the Bachelor franchise and the shows that make it up, as well as the past contestants who have been on the show.

One of those individuals that he chose to single out was Nick Viall. As he talked about mowing the lawn while his wife was at work so that he could spend time with her when she got home, he got in some good jabs during his rant video.

Jordan claimed, “I would not go taking advice, continually, from Mr. Nick Viall is never going to make it down the aisle. Uh, dude’s never going to make it down the aisle; stop taking dating advice from him.”

He went on to make the comparison between the Lost Boy, Peter Pan, and Nick, as he stated, “Um, Peter Pan has never had a better example of who to follow.”

Bachelor Nation fans reacted to Jordan Kimball’s rant video

One viewer exclaimed, in response to Jordan’s video about Nick, “He’s not wrong!”

Another declared, with a laughing/crying face emoji, “SHOTS FIRED!”

Still another fan stated, “NGL, I laughed at the first ‘Nick Viall never gonna make it down the Aisle’ stopping right there would have been perfection.”

Pic credit: @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt/Instagram

Now Bachelor Nation will sit back and watch to see if Nick retaliates with a video or rant of his own after seeing Jordan’s.

