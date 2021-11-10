The Bachelorette’s Greg Grippo works up a sweat with Andrew Spencer

Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer link up to work out. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 men formed a solid bond with one another while pursuing Katie Thurston.

In many cases, the bromances during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette were stronger than the romances, and many of the men still keep in touch with one another.

Recently, Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer got together and spent some time working up a sweat.

Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer hit the gym together

Andrew Spencer is known to be athletic as a former football player and appears to enjoy working out.

While Greg seems to possibly enjoy acting more than athleticism, he appears to have had a good time getting a workout in with friend and former costar Andrew S.

Both Andrew and Greg shared a photo with two others while wearing workout clothes in a brightly lit gym. Andrew and Greg posed arm and arm with a woman and man in front of a mirror while standing on what appears to be yoga mats.

Andrew tagged Greg in the photo he shared to his story and wrote, “Thanks for the sweat this morning @mindbodyprojectnyc” over the photo.

Both Greg and Andrew expressed disinterest in becoming the next Bachelor

When Greg and Andrew debuted on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette they both started as fan favorites, however that quickly changed for Greg.

Greg made it far with Katie but, just before fantasy suites, Greg began to doubt Katie’s commitment to him when she wouldn’t just outright say she was in love with him after he professed his love to her.

This led to a heated confrontation between Katie and Greg, with Greg condemning Katie for essentially being more loyal to the show than to him. As Katie shed tears and pleaded for him to stay, Greg ultimately decided to walk away and self-eliminate from the show.

Greg faced a lot of backlash for his behavior on the show with many The Bachelorette viewers accusing him of gaslighting Katie.

Later, rumors swirled that Greg would be the next Bachelor, and fans were outraged as they felt that he did not deserve the coveted role. Greg also admitted that he acted like a petulant child on The Bachelorette and wasn’t planning on jumping right into becoming the Bachelor.

During an interview, Andrew Spencer also expressed that he would not want to be The Bachelor despite Katie Thurston and fans loving him and pushing for him to become the next leading man.

It seems Greg and Andrew are happy just living life and bonding with the friends they’ve made in the franchise.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.