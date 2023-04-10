Nothing was going to stop Gabby Windey from “going green” this Easter Sunday.

While Gabby may be focusing her time on other endeavors since ending her stint in the Bachelor franchise last year, she has not let her fashion game fall to the wayside.

Now that she is officially a Los Angeles resident, the 32-year-old has been busy updating followers on her apartment renovations.

However, to celebrate Easter this weekend, the reality star switched gears and took to Instagram with a quick “fit check” for her 1 million followers.

Mixing classy and trendy, as Gabby has been known to do, she shared a few full-body shots that showed off her matching set.

The outfit was composed of two pieces that included a sheer, babydoll top and an accompanying miniskirt.

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey is a vision in green for Easter

Gabby’s long-sleeved crop top featured a few tasteful ties in the center that allowed her toned midsection to take centerstage.

Gabby has worked hard for her physique, especially since she spent the majority of last fall on the dance floor as the runner-up on Dancing with the Stars. She is also fresh off the heels of the show’s official U.S. live tour, where she performed as the tour’s official host.

To finish off her stylish Easter look, Gabby tied her newly-blonde hair into an elegant bun and styled it with a few simple accessories.

In her caption, she simply wished her followers all a Happy Easter.

Being in the reality spotlight for most of 2022, Gabby has become known to stand out when it comes to her fashion choices and beauty secrets.

Along with her trendy looks, the Bachelorette star has also let her fans in on her voluminous hair secrets and the skin care products she uses in order to keep her shining in front of a camera.

Gabby Windey shares her morning and night beauty routine

Taking to her Instagram Stories with a recent update for followers, Gabby shared her current beauty product obsessions now that she is off the DWTS tour bus and settled into her new L.A. life.

Starting with the products she uses in the morning, Gabby applies the Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner before using a hyaluronic acid serum, specifically one made by the brand Peach & Lily. She then activates the acid with the Knours Be Kind Double Duty Mist.

Gabby Windey reveals what skin care products she currently uses. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby uses two specific products at night to help her dry skin, starting with the Sosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. Gabby joked that the product works tremendously on her skin, noting it “legit looks like a snail trail” on her face.

To finish it off, she ends her routine with Biossance’s 100% Squalane Oil and an extra-strength moisturizer.

Gabby also noted that all of the products she recommended are reasonably priced and are currently available at Ulta and Sephora.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.