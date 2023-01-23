Clare Crawley knows how to give a tropical sunset a run for its money.

The 41-year-old has made quite a splash in the Bachelor franchise since her first appearance on Juan Pablo’s season back in 2014.

While finding love on the popular reality dating series didn’t work out for her, she found love outside the show with her fiance Ryan Dawkins.

The two are currently on a tropical getaway, where Clare has been eating various fruits, conquering her fears of snorkeling, and posing in front of the beautiful scenery.

Her most recent snap showed her standing in front of a gradient yellow sunset while she complemented the hues in a matching bikini.

The suit, made by Hunza G, featured a square-neck design on top and high-waisted bottoms. Clare finished off her beachy look by keeping her hair and makeup looking natural, making her bronzed skin truly the center focus of the photo.

Clare Crawley mentions The Bachelor alum in sunset photo caption

Clare has been known to circle back to her Bachelor roots on Instagram from time to time, previously shading Bachelor in Paradise while on a trip to Mexico last year.

This time, Clare used her sunset photo to mention that many of the franchise’s alums are currently in Dubai to celebrate the launch of the new Atlantis, The Royal Dubai.

“not a Dubai sunset,” she wrote in her caption.

While Clare may not be enjoying Dubai in style now, she’s having just as much fun on her current getaway. Luckily for Clare, she has partnered with a vitamin company that has kept her healthy during her travels.

Clare Crawley partners with Nature Made Vitamins

After spending years on reality television, Clare has garnered a large fanbase and has been given opportunities to endorse brands suited to her lifestyle.

She recently teamed up with vitamin brand Nature Made, which has kept her “invested in her health” by “nourishing it both from the inside out and the outside in.”

Nature Made, which has been around since 1971, uses high-quality ingredients and science-backed solutions in all of its supplements.

Clare recently promoted the popular brand by posing next to a few bottles and taking a bite out of a Vitamin C gummy.

“I love vitamin supplements such as the @naturemadevitamins D3 Softgels, Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C and Zinc and Vitamin C Gummies to keep me supported† during this busy time of year,” she wrote.

With all of her traveling and a wedding (or two) on the way, it’s no wonder why Clare is choosing to focus on her health for this exciting time in her life.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.