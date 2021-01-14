The Bachelorette’s Brendan Morais is on vacation — But who is making his sexy videos?

The Bachelorette star Brendan Morais decided to eliminate himself on the show after he realized he wasn’t ready to be in a committed relationship.

He was in the final group of contestants and things were progressing fast for him.

He and Tayshia Adams were looking at engagement rings during their final date and Brendan was clearly feeling the pressure.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

He told Tayshia that he wasn’t ready to get engaged and he decided to eliminate himself.

Tayshia was truly heartbroken, but she quickly moved on with her remaining guys.

The Bachelorette’s Brendan Morais is on vacation

Now, Brendan has moved on from The Bachelorette and he has found himself again after his heartbreak with Tayshia.

This week, he shared some videos on Instagram that showed him on vacation.

Read More Did Dale Moss and Clare Crawley schedule a photoshoot in snowy South Dakota for their hometown date?

The videos were shared on Instagram, and it’s clear that someone close to him made the videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brendanmorais

Now, we are all wondering – who is the person that went on vacation with Brendan? Is it someone who he is dating, or is it someone close to him from before The Bachelorette?

Or could it be someone who he has started dating since wrapping up The Bachelorette?

Brendan Morais was rumored to be back with his ex-wife

Brendan has been a hard person to read ever since he appeared on The Bachelorette. He told Tayshia that he was excited about her and their possible future together, but when things got serious, he wanted out of the relationship.

We know that Brendan has revealed that he doesn’t regret The Bachelorette experience, because it was great for him to realize that he was not ready for marriage again.

Plus, it gave him some exposure to his work as a male model.

There was one rumor that Brendan had indeed moved on with another woman after leaving Tayshia on the set in La Quinta, California. Just three days after The Bachelorette finale, Brendan was rumored to be back with his ex-wife. Apparently, his time on the show made him realize that he wanted to work on things with his ex.

He has never confirmed that he was back with his ex-wife and we don’t know for certain whether his ex-wife was the one who was making these videos with him on the trip.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.