The Bachelorette’s Blake Moynes opens up about sleep paralysis in shirtless video

Blake Moynes has revealed his worst nightmare, which surprisingly had nothing to do with a fourth appearance on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette alum showed off the scariest sleep paralysis demon he’s experienced yet in a shirtless-in-bed video.

Blake took to Instagram to joke with his fans about being haunted in his sleep by some new wall art.

“So I get sleep paralysis from time to time,” Blake said in an Instagram Story. “I haven’t had it in so long. I’ve never had a scarier demon in my life than last night.”

Blake appeared to be updating fans immediately after waking, as he lounged shirtless in bed while making the video. He seemed relatively relaxed, but did keep his hand over his forehead through the video.

“I should have known this was coming, but, honestly, oh my god it was awful,” he said.

The Bachelorette star then panned to what appeared to be a piece of wall art which was the top half of a woman with noticeably disproportionately large hands. She also seemed to be watching him out of the corner of her eye.

The woman appeared to be positioned right over where Blake was sleeping, making him nervous during the night.

“Listen, I gotta find a way to take this down. I can’t have that happen again,” Blake, who was not a fan of the art, said.

Blake Moynes reunites with Bachelorette alums after revealing he likely wouldn’t go on the show again

This isn’t the first time Blake has made headlines for his take on art. After two failed appearances on The Bachelorette, the wildlife manager seemed to win Katie Thurston’s heart with his jokes and some questionable and censored, artwork.

Although the two had a rocky and very public breakup and Blake recently revealed he couldn’t imagine appearing on the show again, he seems to be making the best out of his time in the franchise.

Fans were thrilled by his reunion with several Bachelorette boys from Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s seasons, including Greg Grippo, this weekend. Viewers also began speculating a possible relationship between Blake and Kelly Flanagan after an Instagram interaction.

There’s no telling if Blake will ever return to the franchise, but luckily for fans, he appears to be just as entertaining over social media.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.