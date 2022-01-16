The Bachelorette’s Bennett Jordan handed out roses to Harvard 2021 graduates who made their own ceremony

Bennett Jordan attends a Harvard 2021 graduation party to pose for pictures and hand out roses. Pic credit: ABC

Bennett Jordan handed out roses to a group of 2021 Harvard University graduates after their official graduation ceremony was canceled.

Bennett appeared to be putting his time on The Bachelorette to good use by playing the role of Bachelor of Harvard.

After Harvard’s 2021 graduation was canceled due to the coronavirus, Bennett responded to a request by several of the students to make an appearance at their makeshift ceremony.

Bennett makes free appearance to Harvard student’s celebration

Kelsey Hoskin posted a TikTok this weekend with pictures and videos of the event.

“Harvard cancelled our graduation last year…so we threw our own ceremony and asked Bennett from The Bachelorette to come give us all roses [rose emoji]” Kelsey captioned the video.

Bennett appeared to be a good sport about the event, posing for photos with several girls with roses and even seeming to make a speech to the group. Kelsey also noted that he came for free.

Bennett was a contestant on both Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette and was well-known for his pride in his alma mater.

Kelsey shares his passion for Harvard and is known for posting tips on applying for the school to her account. The post thrilled Bachelor nation fans who gushed over Bennett in the comments with Kelsey.

“Omg he is awesome,” one commenter wrote.

“He was so nice in person,” Kelsey responded.

“Not his matching tie and loafers,” another fan wrote.

“Bennett is an icon,” yet another fan wrote.

“Truly,” Kelsey answered.

Several other viewers labeled the event as ‘iconic’ and noted how good they thought The Bachelorette alum looked.

Bennett found love with his yoga instructor following The Bachelorette

Although Bennett was sent home by The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams after his confrontation with fellow contestant, Noah Erb, he is now happily seeing yoga instructor Emily Chen.

The two went public with their relationship in 2021 and have been posting loved-up updates ever since. They made a joint Instagram post for the new year including a string of their 2021 memories.

“This past year I spent so much time with my family, meeting @bennettandrewjordan’s family, and spending tons of time with Bennett, talking about life and seeing our visions align.” Emily wrote.

After also speaking on the effort building relationships requires, she thanked Bennett for being “a big change to my minimal (grim) life before him.”

Emily ended the post with a heartfelt, “So thank you @bennettandrewjordan for opening me to a whole new world.”

Bennett also recently joked about his battle with shingles in a video talking about how he couldn’t wait to play peek-a-boo with his and Emily’s kids, before showing off his swollen eye.

Hopefully Bennett will be just as open in talking about his Harvard graduation appearance, but regardless we are bound to get more details with Kelsey teasing she will soon post the email they sent to his team.

