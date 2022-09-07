The Bachelorette: Zach Shallcross calls Rachel Recchia ‘inauthentic’

Zach Shallcross calls Rachel Recchia “inauthentic.” Pic credit: ABC

After having two great overnight dates with both Aven Jones and Tino Franco and saying she was in love with them both, Rachel was on cloud nine as she headed into her third and final one with Zach Shallcross.

The two seemed to have an immediate connection on their first one-on-one date when they had the theatre to themselves and watched home videos.

However, Rachel’s love high seemed to come to a halt during her last fantasy suite date with Zach.

Zach revealed to host Jesse Palmer and viewers that he felt Rachel acted differently with him once the cameras were turned off.

While Rachel obviously had a strong connection and feelings of love for Aven and Tino, fans wondered if she just wasn’t all the way there with Zach, even after an amazing hometown.

However, Zach felt blindsided, which he told Jesse, and he even went as far as stating that he thought Rachel was being inauthentic.

Zach Shallcross calls Rachel Recchia inauthentic during fantasy suites

After the couple’s overnight date, Zach accused Rachel of being a different person once the cameras left their date.

He claimed, “It was just her and I talking, and it felt like she was just, like, not showing her true self. It was very inauthentic sometimes… I thought I saw a future with her.”

Zach also told Jesse that he felt blindsided by Rachel’s comment about their one-year age difference and others that were made once the cameras were off.

Rachel Recchia was confused after her overnight with Zach Shallcross

After her date with Zach, Rachel revealed in an off-camera confessional that she was confused about her relationship with Zach; this was partly due to her stronger feelings for both Aven and Tino.

Rachel still chose to invite Zach into the fantasy suite, and he seemed just as confused as Rachel by her words and actions.

With only one year between their ages, Zach said Rachel brought up the fact that maybe he wasn’t ready for marriage because he’s so young.

Zach insisted that Rachel kept pressing and asking if he was ready, and he thought it was completely out of nowhere.

The cameras were cut during the rose ceremony

After Rachel and Zach’s overnight date, Zach asked to pull Rachel aside to speak with her. However, viewers were not included in that conversation, as Jesse was shown on the screen instead.

He insinuated that they needed to take a moment because things had been so difficult and emotional for both women. He then declared that things were about to happen that would be so shocking for viewers and would change both Gabby and Rachel’s lives forever.

