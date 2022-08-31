The Bachelorette: Zac Clark celebrates being sober for 11 years

Zac Clark celebrates his sobriety. Pic credit: @zwclark/Instagram

Fans watched as Tayshia Adams took over Bachelorette duties for Clare Crawley after she left the show with contestant Dale Moss just a few weeks in.

Viewers were then captured by one of the suitors, Zac Clark, and his story about his past.

As Zac shared his history of alcohol and substance abuse with viewers and opened up to Tayshia Adams, fans watched to see just what Tayshia would say.

After he let Tayshia in on his past, and at the time, his long-lived sobriety, he also told the leading woman about his failed marriage.

Zac discussed the fact that his sobriety made him a better man and a different person; this is also something Zac’s ex-wife has said as well.

Opening up on the show about his sobriety and his past struggles was important to Zac, as he wanted others to see that they, too, can get through substance and alcohol abuse and be a better person.

Zac Clark celebrates 11 years of being sober

On August 30, Zac took to his Twitter account to shout from the rooftops about his 11-year stint of being sober.

He wrote, “Yo 11 Years Sober Today! Sobriety is my superpower that has given me a next level existence that I didn’t know was possible. No needles, no pipes, no booze…”

Zac went on to exclaim, “ALL LOVE AND SERVICE. If I can change, so can you. Keep going.”

Pic credit: @zacwclark/Twitter

Bachelor Nation gives Zac Clark props for staying sober

Jason Tartick, a fellow Bachelor alum, and fiancé to former Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, posted first after seeing Zac’s tweet. He wrote, “And to think how many lives you’ve saved and impacted in that 11 years! Let’s go!! Congratulations man!”

Others gave Zac some red heart emojis and offered him congratulations, while one user exclaimed, “God bless you! Thank you for staying and inspiring me daily {two red hearts and praying hands emojis].”

Pic credit: @zacwclark/Twitter

More viewers told Zac congrats and that he has helped so many people by coming forward in a public setting and telling his story.

Another user told Zac to take his sobriety one day at a time and keep going, but that he should, without a doubt, be extremely proud of himself.

One mom could relate to Zac’s story, as she has watched her own child go through addiction. She exclaimed, “Congratulations!! That is a major milestone! As the mother of a 24 year old addict, I appreciate your honesty and willingness to talk about it and the desire to help others! Keep taking it one day at a time!”

Pic credit: @zacwclark/Twitter

While it didn’t work out between Zac and Tayshia in the end, it is apparent that Zac has not fallen off the wagon; even though he didn’t make it out of Bachelor Nation with a forever relationship, he was able to help so many others and save lives with his story.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.