The Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer gets matching tattoos with Johnny DePhillipo and Tyler Norris

Three of last season’s The Bachelorette contestants got matching tattoos over the weekend. Pic credit: ABC

In what may be the most permanent thing to have come out of last season, former The Bachelorette contestants Erich Schwer, Johnny DePhillipo, and Tyler Norris have just gotten matching tattoos.

While Johnny and Tyler were both top contenders who got sent home on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, Erich ended up proposing to Gabby Windey during the finale episode, and Tino Franco got on bended knee for Rachel Recchia.

However, things ended quickly for Rachel and Tino, while Erich and Gabby just recently announced their official split after a viral clip of a Dancing With The Stars interview had fans guessing the two had ended their engagement.

Over the weekend, a newly single Erich took to TikTok to share a fun new video that showed him, Johnny, and Tyler goofing off before strutting into a tattoo shop.

The clip showed the trio playing a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors right as they sat down to get inked together.

The next cut immediately switched to the three getting matching “7” tattoos on their wrists in bright red ink.

The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer gets matching tattoos with other contestants

Johnny was seen giving a peace sign to the camera as he got his tattoo, while Erich decided to throw up another finger — in a playful way.

“Lucky number 7,” Erich wrote in the caption of the video, which was accompanied by the song Sunroof by Nicky Youre & dazy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The end of the video showed the trifecta hilariously strutting back out of the tattoo shop.

As of now, the boys have yet to confirm whether or not there was a meaning behind the tattoo or if it was more of a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Erich and Gabby Windey confirm their split after speculation

While Gabby has been living it up on Dancing With The Stars, some fans noticed during a recent interview segment that she was wishy-washy in her answer about her relationship with Erich.

“I think life is just really for the both of us right now, so, I understand their concern but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar,” she said.

Not long after, People confirmed that the two had officially broken off their engagement to focus on their individual paths.

Fans can tune in to Dancing With The Stars this week to see if Gabby addresses the situation even further on the show.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.