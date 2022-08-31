The Bachelorette: Why Rachel would never do the show without Gabby

Rachel talks about the show and her experience. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

When the unique co-Bachelorette was first announced during Clayton Echard’s season finale and during the After the Final Rose segment, fans were so worried about Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s friendship.

Once they heard they would both be Bachelorettes for the season, viewers thought they would be pitted against each other, which, in turn, would ruin the amazing friendship they had formed.

However, as Rachel recently spoke out about the season, she stated that the complete opposite has happened.

Not only are she and Gabby still the best of friends after the entire experience together, but Rachel declared she would never want to go through it without her.

As Rachel opened up about her own journey, she also couldn’t see herself going through everything she did alone, or with anyone else.

Rachel was speaking as a guest on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, and she talked about her experience as a co-Bachelorette with the co-hosts, Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young.

While Rachel explained herself, she was even starting to sway other fellow Bachelor alums on her experience and going through it with one of her best friends.

Rachel Recchia loved having Gabby Windey by her side on the show

As Rachel talked about her journey and experience and having one of her best friends by her the whole time, she declared, “We get to do all of our press together. We just have so much fun.”

She went on to say, “I think it’s so easy for people to pick us apart and be like, ‘Oh, they deserve their own season.’ But I wouldn’t ever want one.”

Becca told Rachel it would have been such a different vibe if she had been by herself and not with Gabby, for herself and for viewers.

After Becca said to Rachel, “If you were to ever redo it, you wouldn’t even want to because it wouldn’t be what it was.”

Rachel agreed and actually declared, “Never.” She went on to discuss with the co-hosts and viewers that it was Gabby she always went to if she needed to talk, vent, or get advice.

She also spoke about the whole Logan situation and him switching sides. The fact that she and Gabby were able to get past that by supporting each other shows how strong their friendship is.

Moreover, they took a negative situation and turned it into a positive one when it could have easily gone the other way and caused a rift between the two women.

Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young were jealous of Rachel Recchia’s experience

In fact, Becca and Michelle stated that after watching this season, they wished they had had someone going through everything side-by-side with them as well.

Becca first commented about it as she stated, “The more I watch you and Gabby together, I think it’s so special. Now I’m having FOMO. Can we redo our seasons together?”

For the entire podcast episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour with Rachel Recchia as the guest, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.