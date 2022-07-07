The Bachelorette: What is Rachel Recchia’s net worth?

Rachel Recchia’s net worth is surprising. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Recchia just got done filming the very first co-Bachelorette season with her friend, Gabby Windey.

As both women wait for the season to begin airing, which will happen in less than five days, there has been a lot of talk out there about both Rachel and Gabby.

Not only have they been taking to social media more to post, but promos have also been released about the upcoming show, fans are wondering if one, or both, of the women, found love on the show, and more headlines are out.

Recently, there has been talk about how much Rachel Recchia is worth, and how much she (and Gabby) received from the franchise to be the co-Bachelorettes.

Rachel Recchia’s net worth

As a professional pilot before going on to Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Rachel had already started a great career path for herself.

While having an impressive career as a female pilot, Rachel has also been successful as a social media influencer and in her reality TV career thus far.

Rachel attended Ohio University and graduated from the Engineering and Technology department, and received her degree in Aviation in 2021.

While she went to Ohio University, she was also on the cheerleading team there, which proves she had many talents and has been extremely successful as an individual.

With all of those achievements behind her and on her resume, it is estimated that Rachel has a net worth of around two million dollars, as of 2022 thus far.

What Rachel will earn for being The Bachelorette

Usually, on average, the lead for The Bachelorette will receive about $100,000 for the season.

However, some Bachelorettes have earned up to $250,000 for their season, depending on the hype surrounding them and what they ask for to become the leading woman.

Moreover, typically after being a lead for the show, there will be deals that follow that will add money to their pay.

Rachel, even though she is splitting leads with Gabby, is rumored to make six figures for this upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

As Rachel and Gabby’s season will premiere in just a few short days, fans were worried that the duo might lose their friendship over a man or men.

However, it doesn’t appear as if this has been the case, as the two women are just as close as ever. Fans can’t wait to follow their journey and are keeping their fingers crossed that both Rachel and Gabby find true happiness in the end.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.