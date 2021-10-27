The Bachelorette viewers roast Jamie after he starts drama and Michelle Young cancels the cocktail party

Jamie Skaar finds himself in hot water after starting drama that backfires on him. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is officially in full swing and major drama ensued even before the rose ceremony.

After receiving the first one-on-one date of the season, Jamie Skaar proceeded to stir up Michelle and the whole cast by suggesting all the men were questioning Michelle’s romantic past with Joe Coleman, a contestant from her hometown.

However, most of the men were not nearly as concerned or even aware about Michelle and Joe as Jamie made it seem.

Jamie’s exaggerated accusations deeply upset Michelle and riled up the men, who were hungry to find the culprit behind this drama.

Seeing Jamie’s actions backfire had Bachelor Nation buzzing and roasting Jamie for causing such a mess with Michelle and the men.

The Bachelorette viewers find Jamie Skaar’s actions odd and deceitful

The Bachelorette viewers had plenty to say about Jamie Skaar’s behavior and did not hesitate to call out everything wrong with how Jamie approached the rumors he’d heard.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

One viewer noted the way Jamie was untruthful right from the start of the conversation when he tried to act as though he didn’t care that much about Michelle and Joe’s potentially romantic history when he clearly cared more than any other man in the house.

“there’s talk you knew joe before for me personally i don’t really care”

JAMIE THATS NOT WHAT YOU JUST TOLD THE GUYS #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/sUkvs3mSmz — live tweeting is my love language (@pwilkz_) October 27, 2021

Another The Bachelorette commenter pointed out how wild and self-sabotaging it was for Jamie to start drama after he had already secured a rose from Michelle and made a good impression on her during their one-on-one date.

Jamie chaotically self-sabotaging his own good standing by stirring the pot right before the rose ceremony like #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/z0cekQxPW7 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 27, 2021

In one tweet, a critic of Jamie found his actions to be quite concerning and suspect. They went so far as to say Jamie was exhibiting textbook manipulation and major red flags.

It’s very sus to me that Jamie would bring up these rumors himself and then claim that “others” are talking about it. Especially AFTER he created an emotional bond and basis for trust with her. Textbook manipulation. Giant red flag #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/3180RrrHLz — Reality_Check (@Realitty_Check) October 27, 2021

The Bachelorette viewers question Jamie’s authenticity

On his one-on-one date with Michelle, Jamie shared a powerful and heartbreaking story about his mother and her struggle with mental health and how he persevered after his mother’s devastating passing.

The Bachelorette viewers were moved by Jamie’s vulnerable life story and voiced how authentic they found Jamie to be. However, that quickly changed with fans later accusing Jamie of being more attention-seeking than authentic.

One viewer compared Jamie’s rumor about Michelle dating a tall light-skinned baller to Anna Redman who had also shared a troublesome baseless rumor about another woman on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Jamie talking about Joe to Michelle is giving “She’s entertaining men for money” energy #TheBachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/wg2fM0lijv — rhian where the hell have you been loca? (@RinSolomon) October 27, 2021

Another viewer found it odd and attention-seeking that Jamie just so happened to remember the rumor about Michelle being “booed up” before the cocktail party since he conveniently never mentioned it beforehand.

Jamie: it's so funny, i JUST remembered this extremely dramatic plot point. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Z60IT05Arb — Dan Emerson 🎃 (@dscapp) October 27, 2021

It seems Jamie has had one of the quicker falls from grace on The Bachelorette with some fans going from being a fan of him to being fed up with him all in the course of one episode.

Jamie on his date. Jamie after his date.#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3kaNqrqeaN — Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) October 27, 2021

As of now, Jamie hasn’t fessed up to being the pot-stirrer amongst the group but he may be exposed as the culprit sooner rather than later.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.