The Bachelorette viewers praise Meatball for telling on Hayden

The Bachelorette Season 19 continues to bring the drama while navigating the first-ever season with dual leads.

The latest episode saw Rachel Recchia be put through the wringer as she continues to feel a sense of rejection from her men.

Rachel also had to deal with some disparaging comments from contestant Hayden.

Hayden was seen making rude remarks about both Gabby and Rachel.

Rachel was made aware of Hayden’s off-putting comments by fellow contender Meatball.

The Bachelorette viewers appreciated Meatball calling Hayden out and exposing him to Rachel.

Meatball is declared MVP on latest episode of The Bachelorette

Meatball had fans buzzing and singing his praises after he helped get Hayden sent home.

Meatball informed Rachel that Hayden had called her and Gabby b****es and was comparing them to his ex-girlfriend.

When Rachel swiftly sent Hayden packing, Meatball was applauded.

A fan tweeted, “Meatball just earned 100 points in my book because he didn’t hold back at allllll.”

Another viewer wrote, “Meatball, the People’s Champion.”

One viewer suggested Meatball was becoming the “union leader” of the season, a title often given to Aaron Clancy throughout his time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. The viewer wrote, “Meatball taking charge as our union leader.”

A fan expressed loving seeing Meatball stir the pot, writing, “bachelor nation watching meatball expose Hayden,” with a screenshot reading, “This is gonna get ugly. I love it.”

One fan suggested, “Meatball is not the hero we expected but he is the hero we deserve.”

Meatball surprises fans after nearly being eliminated

Last week, Meatball almost went home when he rejected Rachel’s rose and admitted to having an interest in Gabby Windey.

The Bachelorette viewers weren’t happy to see Rachel experience so much rejection during the rose ceremony. However, at the end of the episode, Meatball convinced Rachel to let him stay so they could explore their connection.

While Meatball came close to seeing like a villain for rejecting Rachel, he’s now gained a fan base for protecting her.

One fan acknowledged Meatball’s upward turn, writing, “When you last long enough to see the villain’s hero arc.”

Another viewer tweeted, “Never thought a guy who goes by Meatball would be Rachel’s knight in shining armor to save her.”

Finally, a fan tweeted, “I never thought I’d be rooting for a man named meatball but here we are.”

With Meatball’s improved reputation, viewers now hope they’ll see him make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

