The Bachelorette viewers loved Ethan Kang’s one-liner about Tino Franco

Ethan Kang is loved by Bachelor Nation fans. Pic credit: ABC

Ethan Kang won over Bachelor Nation with a one-liner from Monday night’s episode.

In last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia finally seemed to be in a good place after her one-on-one with Zach Shallcross after he revealed that he was falling in love with her.

Things also seemed to be going well on her group date when she took Aven Jones, Ethan Kang, Tino Franco, and Tyler Norris to the cheese capital of the world.

There, the men competed in a competition to be the strongest man. Tino ended up winning the title of the Cheese King; however, after he didn’t get the group date rose, he went on a rant and started to spiral.

During this time, one of the men, Ethan, called Tino a baby back b***h due to the way he was acting and his behavior at the time.

Ethan let Rachel know he was one hundred percent ready to introduce her to his parents and went on to say that he has been waiting for the right person to open up to — who he felt was Rachel.