The Bachelorette viewers love Michelle Young’s parents — Here’s what you need to know about them

Michelle Young’s parents have quickly become fan favorites on The Bachelorette. Get to know LaVonne and Ephraim. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Michelle Young has praised her parents, LaVonne and Ephraim Young, and their marriage countless times so far this season.

Michelle even said that the main reason she hasn’t found a man yet is that she’s waiting to have the perfect relationship like her parents.

Here’s everything you need to know about LaVonne and Ephraim Young.

Meet LaVonne and Ephraim Young, Michelle Young’s parents

LaVonne and Ephraim are happily retired and live in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Before LaVonne retired, she was reportedly an elementary school teacher just like her daughter.

They have three kids, including Michelle. She has a brother named Alex and a sister named Andrea.

The couple seems to have a passion for travel and sports as both Michelle and Alex were heavily involved in sports growing up.

Her parents are still very supportive of her to this day. Not only have they made multiple appearances on The Bachelorette, but Michelle has been watching The Bachelorette with her dad each week — who has understandably been a little uncomfortable with all the kissing.

Michelle clearly looks up to her parents too. She recently uploaded a picture of herself as a kid with her mom in honor of International Women’s Day.

‘”STRONG women raise STRONG women,”‘ she captioned the post. “Huge shout out to my mom on International Women’s Day for showing me the ropes!”

There’s no denying that whoever Michelle picks at the end is going to need to get both LaVonne and Ephraim’s approval since Michelle is so close with them.

The Bachelorette viewers have fallen in love with Michelle Young’s parents

Michelle thinks highly of her parents and so do The Bachelorette viewers.

When Michelle returned to her hometown, her parents’ house was her first stop. She gave them an update on how her journey is going and how helpful it’ll be to have them and her friends there to give their input.

The Bachelorette viewers gushed over Michelle’s wholesome parents during the cameo.

“Michelle’s parents are so cute,” one user enthused.

“Thank goodness we get to see Michelle’s parents again!” Another exclaimed. “I love them.”

Thank goodness we get to see Michelle’s parents again! I love them #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/ywtpVzUcDe — 🌚 (@90DayBchlorette) November 17, 2021

One even joked, “not to be dramatic but i would die for michelle’s parents.”

not to be dramatic but i would die for michelle’s parents #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/h26J85kFGQ — moodie roos (@moodie_roos) November 17, 2021

Fortunately for viewers, this certainly won’t be the last time Michelle’s parents appear on The Bachelorette.

LaVonne and Ephraim will surely be present after the hometown dates when the men get to meet Michelle’s family. Since she’s back home in Minnesota, it’s also possible they may reappear before then.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays on ABC.