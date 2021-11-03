The Bachelorette viewers are not impressed with Jamie’s poem and villainous behavior

The Bachelorette villain Jamie Skaar dug his grave even deeper when he didn’t understand the assignment and was busted for his lies about Michelle Young. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette villain Jamie Skaar has continued to disappoint viewers.

Last week, Jamie claimed the men were questioning Michelle’s character when he was the only one spreading rumors about her.

Jamie ‘makes a fool out of himself’ on the Bachelorette group date

Now, he dug his grave even deeper when he intentionally broke the rules of the poetry group date.

When he got up on stage, he claimed that he “lost his book” so he was going to tell a story instead.

As one viewer pointed out, his explanation sounded more like an excuse.

They tweeted, “‘I lost my book’ sounds a lot like ‘my dog ate my homework.'”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

As another viewer pointed out, it seemed like Jamie purposefully did his own thing because he thought he was above the rules and the rest of the men.

“Jamie, who thinks he’s ahead of the other guys, decided to completely ignore the assignment and make a fool out of himself,” they wrote.

Jamie, who thinks he’s ahead of the other guys, decided to completely ignore the assignment and make a fool out of himself #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/UjnQdkAVOb — vanessa (@assenavmarie) November 3, 2021

However, as the user pointed out, it didn’t quite work in Jamie’s favor.

Viewers thought his story was a confusing crossover between a TED talk and a Brothers Grimm fairytale.

“Jamie telling a Red Riding Hood story, and I’m just waiting for him to get eaten by the big bad wolf,” one user tweeted.

Jamie telling a Red Riding Hood story, and I’m just waiting for him to get eaten by the big bad wolf #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hpKVfywJ4I — Vanilla Spice (@GosSippingTea) November 3, 2021

One user even joked that Jonah Hill’s 22 Jump Street slam poem parody would’ve been better than Jamie’s confusing story.

“If Jamie had done this, it would have been better than his story,” they wrote.

If Jamie had done this, it would have been better than his story #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/vyjtp4gYzj — crazy bachelor fan (@crzybachelorfan) November 3, 2021

The men were on the same page as viewers.

One user quoted Casey, writing, “He said Jamie preparing to be a motivational speaker or cult leader.”

He said Jamie preparing to be a motivational speaker or cult leader #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/li6LK2jQgL — Keisha_No_Cole (@KISS_KEITWEETS) November 3, 2021

Jamie embraces his villain role as The Bachelorette episode continues

Jamie didn’t do much to redeem his character as the episode went on. In fact, he only made things worse in viewers’ eyes.

Jamie was caught literally telling a producer he thought he was better than the other men after Brandon got the rose on their group date.

Then, Jamie’s actions from the episode before came back to bite them.

Michelle revealed to Rick that Jamie was the one who told her that the men were questioning her character. Rick then revealed that Jamie seemingly made that up.

Then, as expected, the men confronted Jamie. Jamie tried to talk his way out of it, but they weren’t buying it.

One user wrote, “Jamie over here tryna lie like they ain’t gonna see right through him”

Jamie over here tryna lie like they ain’t gonna see right through him 🤣 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/DVKJMDsees — Meg B. Esq. (she/her) (@megb42290) November 3, 2021

Another celebrated Jamie being caught, writing, “How it feels to watch Jamie’s credibility disappear.”

How it feels to watch Jamie’s credibility disappear #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0LWw6mMPAB — NoVaBachBabes (@nova_bach_babes) November 3, 2021

After this revelation, Michelle confronted Jamie. He stated he was just trying to help squash the rumor and be proactive.

However, as Michelle pointed out, he was the only one who knew about the rumor in the first place so spreading it only hurt her.

Michelle then showed him the door. So that’s it for Jamie, and there will surely be no love lost from viewers.

In fact, this tweet sums up how many viewers feel about Jamie as Michelle walked him out the door.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.