The Bachelorette: Tino Franco’s dad Joe Franco tells all

Tino Franco’s dad weighs in on some things. Pic credit: @tino.360/Instagram

When Rachel Recchia visited Tino Franco’s hometown and met his parents, Bachelor Nation didn’t get a very good vibe from Tino’s mom and dad.

Even fellow contestants like Tyler Norris weighed in on how Tino’s parents seemed to try to intimidate Rachel with their tone and their approach to the situation.

However, fans are seeing a whole other side to Tino’s dad Joe Franco recently, as he has taken to social media in response to viewers’ alleged questions.

Joe has answered some questions with a dry sense of humor, and Bachelor Nation wished they would have seen this side of Joe on the show.

As he answered questions about the family, his appearance, his wife, and his son, his sarcasm came out.

In fact, Joe even brought up jokes about his height and his hair, as joking there are no vampires in their family in his post of ten things.

Tino Franco’s father Joe Franco wants Bachelor Nation to know these things about him

Apparently, Joe recently took to his Facebook account to set the record straight about some things that involve himself and his family.

The list was shared by a fan account, @bachelornation.scoop on Instagram, and The Bachelor viewers had some comments on Tino’s father, Joe, after reading the list.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

According to Joe, Bachelor Nation had some thoughts on him and his family, and he wanted to clear the air on some things.

For example, Joe is proudly 5’6 in height, and he does not have a toupee, a comb-over, or a dye job.

Moreover, he is Tino’s father; therefore, they are not the same age. Also, even though ABC stated it differently, saying their family is Italian, they are, in fact, Mexican.

Tino’s parents are very proud of him, especially for him volunteering at the hospital and how supportive he was when his brother was diagnosed with cancer.

Joe went on to say his wife’s name, Sandi, is spelled with an “i” and not a “y” at the end, and yes, she does own more than one dress.

Lastly, Joe wanted viewers to know that he is too tall and old to be a part of the Lollipop Guild from the Wizard of Oz, and he has never been on the Starship Enterprise.

Bachelor viewers react to Joe Franco’s list

After seeing and reading Joe’s listed items, The Bachelor fans took to the comment section as they laughed about his sense of humor.

While one person stated, “he is LOVING this attention,” two others talked about it being a funny dad post and that he also posted some memes on his Facebook wall.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Another joked that he must be famous now after the episode aired, while one user declared, “I learned more from this tell all than I did the men tell all.”

Still one viewer couldn’t get over the funniness of Joe’s post and that he apparently has a feud going on with his local news anchor as well.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

As one user posted about the odd vampire comment, another wanted to ship a friendship with Peter Weber’s mom as they claimed, “I think tino’s dad and barb could be friends main character energy!!”

Yet another fan exclaimed, wishing this personality would have been aired, “ok, he’s redeemed himself now Love his sense of humor! Too bad he didn’t show us this side of him!!!”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

While Bachelor Nation didn’t see this side of Joe Franco on the show and during Rachel’s hometown visit, he has proven that he does have a funny, sarcastic personality and a great sense of humor.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.