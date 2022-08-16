Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

The Bachelorette: Tino Franco spirals after not getting Rachel’s group date rose


- Leave a Comment
Tino Franco
Tino Franco flies off the handle. Pic credit: @tino.360/Instagram

After having a lot of tough moments, and hard weeks, Rachel Recchia has seemed to get back on track.

Her one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross went amazing, and they clearly have a connection both physically and emotionally.

Following her one-on-one with Zach, Rachel took Tino Franco, Aven Jones, Ethan Kang, and Tyler Norris on their group date in Amsterdam.

However, when Tino’s name was not announced as Rachel’s group date rose recipient, and Tyler’s was, Tino started to lose it.

Before the group date, Bachelor Nation had never seen this side of Tino, as he walked around cursing and talking with a producer.

Tino just couldn’t understand, after the conversation, he and Rachel had during their one-on-one chat during the group date, why he wouldn’t have gotten the rose.


Comments - Have Your Say

Leave a Reply