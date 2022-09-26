The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia stuns braless in plunging gown

Rachel Recchia stuns the red carpet in an all-red ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Although she may have been “seeing red” towards the end of her time on The Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia has reclaimed the color for a recent red carpet appearance.

Rachel, who split her time as the lead with Gabby Windey during the most recent season of The Bachelorette, showed up as a single gal for the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards — despite accepting a proposal at the beginning of last week’s finale episode.

Not long after finalist Tino Franco had gotten down on one knee, trouble began to spew in paradise as the two navigated life outside the Bachelor mansion.

After finding out that Tino had kissed another woman while they were engaged, fans watched as he and Rachel sat down to discuss the situation. Rachel ultimately broke off the relationship for good.

Despite the unfortunate circumstance, Rachel has not let the situation stop her from attending events and showing off her looks since the show’s airing.

Alongside other members of Bachelor Nation, the former lead took the iHeartRadio red carpet in a fiery floor-length dress.

Rachel Recchia attends iHeartRadio Awards in tight red dress

Rachel posed confidently in the tight red dress, which appeared to have been composed of a stretchy, ruched material.

She paired the spaghetti strapped dress with a pair of nude heels and her signature blonde hair styled in loose waves.

Although Rachel hasn’t had the easiest time in the Bachelor franchise, she was all smiles for the camera — something Bachelor fans were definitely not saying after seeing her reactions during the live season finale.

Rachel Recchia calls out Tino Franco for cheating

Although followers of Season 19 may have called Tino Franco a top contender from the start, especially after receiving Rachel’s first impression rose, things went downhill after he popped the question as her last remaining man.

Since the finale, the couple admitted to having problems regarding their relationship, but both agreed they had never officially broken up. Despite that, Tino cheated on Rachel and kissed a girl he had been talking to before going on the show.

In a stripped-down, “behind-the-scenes” conversation between the two, Rachel sat down with a disheveled Tino to ask him the hard-hitting questions. He admitted, “I messed up, and I kissed another girl. The second I did, I knew I belonged with you, and this was the tiniest thing ever, so I just tried to…get past it.”

However, Rachel was the one who was not willing to get past it, and the two decided it was ultimately best to part ways.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.