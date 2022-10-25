The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia sizzles in black bikini for big announcement

Rachel Recchia at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Rachel Recchia looked incredible lying on the beach in an unforgettable bikini as she shared her big announcement.

The reality star sizzled in a stylish black bikini top featuring long sleeves and a peek-a-boo ring between the cups.

She paired the top with a matching high-rise, Baywatch-esque bottom that accented her thighs.

Rachel posed seductively on her side, laying on the wet sand. She leaned on her hip and elbow, elongating her body in the process.

Her hair hung over her lower shoulder in wild waves, complementing her beach look.

In the background, we can see the wood posts of a pier and the ocean receding.

Rachel revealed her big announcement in the caption, which read, “Surprise I moved to California!!”

Rachel Recchia received support from her TV family

After making her announcement, Rachel received waves of support from others who’ve appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including Michelle Young, Jesse Palmer, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and DeAnna Stagg.



Rachel has appeared on both shows, first as a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor in early 2022. The season lead was Clayton Echard.

While Rachel made it to the finale alongside Gabby Windey, Clayton ended up rejecting both of them. He wound up choosing Susie Evans, who he’d already sent home.

Susie and Clayton showed up to the After the Final Rose and announced they’d reconnected and were a couple. They are still together today.

Rachel then co-starred on season 19 of The Bachelorette with her former competitor, Gabby. It premiered in July 2022 and was the first time in the show’s history they had two bachelorettes simultaneously looking for love.

Even though Rachel left the show engaged to Tino Franco, the two split after he admitted to cheating, which may have inspired her big move to California.

Rachel Recchia has a new roommate

According to a comment left by Genevieve Parisi, it looks like Rachel moved to California with a roommate!

The two bonded when they both appeared in Season 26 of The Bachelor, and they seem to be excited about taking this step together.

Genevieve posted a comment on Rachel’s big announcement saying, “My roomie! 🤍 I can’t wait to go through this next chapter with you.”

It’s not just the reality stars who are excited, though, as the fans are all about these two hanging out more.



Comments were overwhelmingly positive, and even Rachel chimed in at one point with a few dancing emojis!