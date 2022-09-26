The Bachelorette star Michelle Young leaves little to the imagination in cutout minidress

Michelle Young rocked the iHeartRadio red carpet in an all-blue ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/Admedia

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young took blue to a new level during her recent appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Fans were first introduced to Michelle during Season 25 of The Bachelor, where she was a top contender for Matt James’ heart. Although she ended the season as the runner-up, fans were excited to see the teacher again as she signed on to be the next Bachelorette.

Although Michelle did find love on the show with her winner Nayte Olukoya, the two have since ended their relationship and decided to amicably go their separate ways.

Michelle appears to have moved on from the split and recently attended an iHeartRadio event alongside other Bachelor Nation favorites.

Michelle posed on the red carpet in a stunning all-blue ensemble, which included a tight mini dress that appeared to have been made of a stretchy material that allowed her to show off her long legs and toned physique.

The former leading lady went braless in the dress, which featured a plunging, one-shouldered neckline with beading on the double shoulder straps.

Michelle Young rocks iHeartRadio red carpet in a full blue outfit

To elevate her red carpet look, Michelle added a matching blue handbag and a pair of strappy, blue high heels.

For jewelry, she chose a few rings, a chain bracelet, and a pair of hoop earrings that stood out among her slicked-back hairstyle.

Red carpets aren’t the only places where Michelle is making appearances, though — she was seen attending the live finale episode of The Bachelorette last week, where she offered up her two cents to lead Gabby Windey.

Michelle Young gives advice to The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey

With plenty of personal experience, Michelle gave a few words of wisdom to Gabby Windey during last week’s finale as she watched the live airing alongside fellow leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Becca Kufrin.

Host Jesse Palmer asked Michelle if she had any advice for Gabby, who had just gotten engaged during the season finale.

“It’s such a different world, and you don’t always get what you expect to or what you want from the experience,” she said.

“You stay true to who you are. You have your family, you have your friends, and you definitely have these three old, washed-up Bachelorettes in your corner,” she joked as she pointed to Kaitlyn and Becca.

Regarding Gabby and fellow lead Rachel Recchia tackling the challenge of navigating the first season with two Bachelorettes, Michelle finished her thoughts by saying, “You truly did it better than anyone else could’ve.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.