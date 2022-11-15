Michelle Young rocks a matching beige outfit and red leather boots. Pic credit: ABC

Who needs a man when you’ve got an entire Gucci outfit as your best accessory? Not Michelle Young, that’s for sure.

The Bachelorette Season 18 star first made headlines as a fan favorite on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. After being sent home as the runner-up, she was chosen to lead her own season and ended up getting engaged to winner Nayte Olukoya.

However, six months after their engagement, the pair decided to call it quits and publicly announced their breakup.

Although the situation may have been difficult, one thing’s for sure — it didn’t put any wedge in her fashion game, which she memorably showed off week after week on the show.

On Monday, the former Bachelorette took the Los Angeles streets in a striking look styled by Lisa Cameron for a photoshoot.

The head-to-toe look was created by designer Gucci, which made Michelle as confident as ever while seamlessly pulling off the ensemble.

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young rocks Gucci for new photoshoot

Michelle’s outfit primarily consisted of a matching beige set that included an oversized, short sleeve button-up and a pair of high-waisted shorts. The pieces were intricately detailed, with black stripes and matching gold buttons on the sides.

Underneath, she rocked a red leather bandeau top, which perfectly matched the hue of her shiny knee-high boots.

To pull the look all together, she did not skimp out on the chance to bulk up on gold accessories. She filled her décolletage with chunky gold necklaces, added a pair of hoop earrings, and finished with rectangular-framed sunglasses to match.

Michelle Young struts the LA streets in an entire Gucci outfit. Pic credit: FILMDIGITALS/MEGA

The last step to her epic look? A red manicure that perfectly matched the dramatic pops of color in her outfit, of course.

As one of the most fashionable Bachelorettes to have ever graced the franchise, it’s no wonder fashion brands are pining for Michelle to promote their products to her followers.

Michelle Young partners with Stitch Fix for styling needs

Michelle is no stranger to sharing the latest with her fans — whether in the wild Bachelor world or her personal life.

She recently partnered with Stitch Fix, which helps its customers elevate their fashion game by offering style suggestions and shipping them outfits most suitable for their price range.

Michelle recently shared a video of her taking on the town in a few outfits from the brand, allowing her to be ready for many different occasions.

“Summer mode activated and stylists assembled 🦸🏽‍♀️ Weddings, exploring new cities, and fun nights out are all on the summer agenda and I’m loving that @stitchfix has me covered!” She wrote.

Whether she’s in cutoff shorts and a tee or a full Gucci ensemble, it’s safe to say Michelle Young can pull off any style that is thrown her way.