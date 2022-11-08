The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston responds to Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller’s relationship

Katie Thurston has given her thoughts on the relationship between her ex-boyfriend Greg and Victoria. Pic credit: ABC

Although it has been years since Katie Thurston dated Greg Grippo on her season of The Bachelorette, the former lead has officially given her two cents on his new relationship.

Greg, who was once a top contender for Katie’s heart, had a memorable exit after everything went south at the end of his hometown date.

Keeping quiet in the Bachelor world since his departure, his name has recently found its way back into the franchise as rumors of a romantic relationship between him and Victoria Fuller have been swirling the internet.

Though nothing has been confirmed by Greg or Victoria, it is expected that the two will officially announce their new status during the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

For current BIP viewers, the news may come as a surprise, especially since Victoria has been seemingly headed toward a proposal with fellow contestant Johnny DePhillipo.

Between the recent spottings and reunion rumors, Katie was prompted on her Instagram Stories Q&A to give her opinion on the relationship between Victoria and her ex-boyfriend.

Katie Thurston ‘could care less’ about relationship between Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller

Katie was asked by a fan, “Thought on GG + VF?”

Katie, in return, shared a screenshot of a text message exchange between her and a friend earlier that day, in which the friend asked, “And how are you feeling about Greg and Victoria. Or could you care less.”

Katie wrote back, “Lol literally could care less.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

She then brought up a video that has also been swarming around social media, which former Bachelor Nick Viall posted earlier this week.

“Now Nick on the other hand posting the video of them is a weird cringy move – lol,” she said.

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall ‘soft launches’ Victoria and Greg on TikTok

As fans have been waiting for an official confirmation of the coupling, some members of the Bachelor franchise have had fun teasing the idea — especially podcast host and A+ gossiper on all things Bachelor, Nick Viall.

He recently shared a TikTok to show a couple’s game night, where Bachelor in Paradise married couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were seen at a table across from Greg and Victoria.

The video panned over and showed Victoria giving Greg a kiss on the cheek, which immediately caught the attention of curious fans.

To further the point of sharing the video, Nick even commented “Soft launch” on the post.

With the phrase inferring that the two are now in a relationship without flat-out saying it, it’s safe to assume the official announcement will come during the reunion episode in the coming weeks.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays & Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.