The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe shows off her humor and toned abs in neon swimsuit

Kaitlyn Bristowe stuns in a cutout green one-piece. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe may be showing off a few new styles in her latest swimsuit shot, but she still has her same old sense of humor.

Kaitlyn previously led Season 11 of The Bachelorette, where many fans fell in love with her quirky personality and undoubtful authenticity.

She even continued on to become one of the hosts of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in recent years before the torch was handed over to Jesse Palmer — solidifying her spot as one of the most well-known faces in the reality series franchise.

After debuting her new curly, dark hairstyle on Instagram last week, which prompted her to say she went “full Monica,” Kaitlyn’s most recent snap gave followers another look at her new ‘do.

This time, she accompanied it with a striking neon one-piece bathing suit and a pun-ny caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kaitlyn’s swimsuit, which could best be described as the color of a typical highlighter, featured cutouts on both sides of her midsection and a circular fasten in the middle.

The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe shows off toned abs

Her slim, toned physique could be seen through the trendy suit’s cutouts, as well as a small diamond tattoo on her ribcage.

Kaitlyn let her personality shine through her caption, where she wrote, “What are the scariest types of bees? ….. BOO bees!!! I slapped my neon that one.”

Though she most likely intended for her bikini body to be the star of the show, the caption may have stolen the spotlight.

While Kaitlyn may be most known for her time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, she also took home the Mirrorball as the winner of Season 29’s Dancing With The Stars.

And if that weren’t enough, Kaitlyn also keeps herself busy as a businesswoman. She founded her own wine label, Spade & Sparrows, as well as her own hair accessory brand, Dew Edit.

Kaitlyn is notoriously supported by her fiance Jason Tartick, who is also a familiar face in Bachelor Nation as one of Becca Kufrin’s former top contenders.

Kaitlyn Bristowe launches new release for Dew Edit

Most recently, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to share an exciting new launch for her scrunchie line, Dew Edit.

On starting the company, Kaitlyn said, “When launching Dew, our goal was to offer the best quality hair accessories while sharing our love for scrunchies with whoever would listen. Today, it exists as a beautiful, positive community of incredible, thoughtful and supportive individuals who we call the Scrunchie Gang.”

For the brand’s newest drop, Kaitlyn released different scrunchies to coincide with each zodiac sign.

“Which sign are you? Or I should ask which DEW are you?” Kaitlyn asked her followers.

She continued, “This is how I picture each sign walking into a room with their scrunchie. So stoked for this @dewedie drop. I picked each scrunchie to match all the zodiac signs 💫.”

“The Hairoscope Edit” features twelve scrunchies, all in different colors, which retail for $16 each.