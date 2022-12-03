The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey deletes all photos of Erich Schwer off social media

Gabby Windey has cleansed her feed of all photos with her ex-fiance Erich Schwer. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey seemed to have turned a new leaf as she deleted all traces of her ex-fiance, Erich Schwer, from her social media feeds.

Gabby, the most recent Bachelorette alongside fellow lead Rachel Recchia, left the show an engaged woman as her winner Erich got down on one knee during the finale.

As she immediately headed off to compete on Dancing With The Stars after The Bachelorette finished airing in September, Erich was seen supporting Gabby from the sidelines throughout most of her journey.

A few weeks ago, however, rumors started swirling that the two split after she gave a wishy-washy answer on their relationship during a post-performance interview.

Some viewers even noticed Gabby was no longer wearing her engagement ring.

The following week, Gabby addressed their official breakup on the show, and Erich took to Instagram himself to give his own statement on the split.

Gabby Windey deletes photos of Erich Schwer off of Instagram

While it seems as if there is no bad blood between the two, Gabby has done the official sweep on her own Instagram feed — deleting all photos of them together.

Some might say, in today’s world, an Instagram cleanse is the tell-all sign that a relationship is truly over.

While Gabby’s feed previously showed memories they shared both during and after The Bachelorette, it’s now filled with her DWTS performances, fun times in the Bachelor franchise, and, if you scroll far enough, captures of her as a Denver Broncos cheerleader.

And, of course, Grandpa John — a Bachelor Nation favorite ever since her hometown date on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

While Gabby has been clearing her past on Instagram, she’s also been ruffling some feathers on the platform with flirty comments to Vinny Guadagnino.

Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino start dating rumors

After they both appeared as contestants on the most recent season of Dancing With The Stars, fans have noticed that Gabby and Vinny have been taking their relationship beyond the dance floor.

In recent weeks, the two have been posting flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts, seemingly egging on their fans and keeping everyone wondering whether or not they are just messing around.

Some of Gabby’s comments on Vinny’s photos include her saying, “a lot of you is never enough,” and calling him a “10.”

Known for being suave on the Jersey Shore himself, Vinny has also been reciprocating the sentiment with flirty responses to Gabby that have surely been raising plenty of eyebrows.

He even referred to her as his “Baby mamma,” which obviously garnered quite a bit of attention.

Fans can stay tuned to see if there is a relationship between the two on the horizon or if they are just having fun with their followers.