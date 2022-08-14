The Bachelorette spoilers: The men are asked intimate questions on Gabby’s group date

Gabby Windey gets intimate answers out of her men. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

The Bachelorette spoilers for tomorrow night’s episode tease Gabby Windey’s group date has the guys sweating as they answer intimate questions from her.

This season of The Bachelorette has been unique in so many ways, and fans are anxiously awaiting to see how the rest of the season will play out.

Gabby and Rachel Recchia have most definitely had plenty of ups and downs as they have gone on their journeys to find love.

When the show first started, the group dates were huge with so many men on them and a bit awkward as well.

Now that the guys have been split up into Gabby’s men and Rachel’s men, the group dates are much more manageable for everyone involved.

As the suitors and the co-leading women are overseas currently, both Gabby and Rachel have made some good connections but are still working on who would be best for them in the end.

Gabby Windey’s group date might make the men squirm

Some of the group dates this year have been odd and interesting, and Gabby’s on tomorrow night’s episode will be no exception.

On the promo clip for this week’s group date for Gabby’s guys, they can be seen running up to her yelling, “Gabby, what’s going on today?”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Gabby laughed and said back, “That’s for me to know and you to find out. Come on. Give Mama a hug.”

She can be heard saying, “The date card says, ‘Let’s take our love to the edge. The edge of what?'”

The camera could then be seen showing a woman in a dark room swinging a whip around.

The Bachelorette guys react to Gabby’s group date

As the men went into the room, Erich could be seen asking what they had gotten themselves into, as he looked a little squeamish.

After the woman told the men that she and Gabby are there to whip the men into shape, Gabby can be seen declaring, “Today we’re gonna talk about bumpin’ uglies. Knockin’ boots. Gettin’ laid. Also known as sex.”

Again, the woman in charge took over and told the guys that they had to figure out what their safe word was going to be in case they had enough or weren’t wanting to answer their intimate question.

As she went around asking the men what their word would be, the answers were seemingly just off the top of their heads.

Johnny started off by saying his safe word was going to be pumpkin, followed by Jason, who claimed cruise ship.

Spencer seemed stunned and appeared to rattle off the first thing that came to mind, which was the unique answer of Albuquerque. Logan shocked everyone and made them all laugh with his safe word being Asbestos.

Gabby Windey asks some uncomfortable questions

As viewers know, there will be more questions during the actual show and footage of this date, the promo clip only shows one, but it’s a doozy.

She started by asking Johnny if he had slept with more than ten women. While Gabby looks on a bit nervously, Johnny just utters the word “Ummmm.”

The lady in charge then inquired, “Is it more than 10?” Johnny just continued to stare at her as she then upped the ante to 30 and then asked if it was hundreds.

As Gabby looked around and giggled, and the men had looks of surprise on their faces, Johnny finally just exclaimed, “Pumpkin,” so that she would move on.

Will Johnny end up actually answering the question? And what other questions will the men have to subject themselves to? Moreover, will they be truthful?

Watch tomorrow night to get answers to all of these questions.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.