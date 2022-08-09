The Bachelorette Spoilers: Rumor has it this man might be Gabby Windey’s winner

Is Gabby Windey engaged? Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

As the current season of The Bachelorette is well underway, and the women are just a couple of weeks away from their hometowns, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are having to make some tough decisions.

There have definitely been ups and downs for both women this season thus far that they have had to navigate through.

The women have had to send home contestants for their inappropriate words and actions, and at some point, both Gabby and Rachel have wanted to give up and go home.

Also, despite fans and alums thinking the women have been pitted against each other during the process, the women have come out of their journeys even better friends than before.

As Gabby and Rachel started with more men than ever before on their season, they have now narrowed down their individual groups.

While some fans like the element of surprise, in the end, others love to read the spoilers as they come out, and another one about Gabby and her final pick has just been released.

Who is Gabby Windey’s final pick?

Due to Reality Steve spoilers, fans know that three of Gabby’s final four men have been confirmed: Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo. Although not for sure, it appears that Justin Budfuloski was the man who rounded out her final four men.

While it isn’t 100% clear who wins over Gabby’s heart in the end, it has been allegedly reported that Jason Alabaster is in Gabby’s final two men and will have the chance to propose to her in the finale.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Is Gabby Windey engaged and still with her final man?

Although after filming, Gabby posted a photo of her left hand on her Instagram stories and asked if anyone saw anything new there.

While Gabby wouldn’t intentionally spoil her upcoming season, it did get fans anxious and excited for the season to be aired.

As of now, it’s unknown for sure whether Gabby and Jason will end up together in the end; however, it seems that they would make a great couple as they have similar backgrounds.

During their one-on-one date recently, both Jason and Gabby talked about their mental health journeys and the fact that they have both been in therapy to heal.

Also, in a recent interview about the show, Gabby may have unintentionally confirmed that she does, in fact, have a man right now.

So is this man of hers Jason? Only time will tell as the rest of the season unfolds.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.