The Bachelorette spoilers: One dad throws his son under the bus and viewers want to know who ‘isn’t there yet’

The Bachelorette Season 18 just provided a glimpse of what unfolds for the remainder of Michelle Young’s journey in the recent trailer.

Naturally, there were lots of kisses and tears featured in the preview, however, one particular moment has sparked The Bachelorette viewers’ curiosity and perhaps even some concern.

The Bachelorette Season 18 trailer gets fans talking

A Reddit user recently shared the preview featuring footage from The Bachelorette Season 18.

The preview starts with clips of Michelle Young having sweet moments with her guys as the text declares, “It all began here, but Michelle’s journey is just getting started.”

Interestingly, when the trailer presumably features hometown footage, Michelle is shown kissing Rodney on a picnic blanket as well as chatting with what is likely the father of one of Michelle’s final four men.

The man in the clip is shown seemingly talking to Michelle and firmly saying, “He’s not there yet.”

This moment has fans stirring and wondering both whose dad the man could be, as well as why he feels his son “isn’t there yet” in terms of possibly being ready for a serious relationship with Michelle.

The dad’s comment is particularly concerning because the end of the trailer features audio of Michelle worrying that she could fall for someone who is “not all in.”

Who is the dad in The Bachelorette Season 14 preview?

Comments under the post seem to think the man is connected to fan favorite Nayte Olukoya, although it is not confirmed.

A viewer expressed that they think the man in the video is Nayte’s stepdad.

The original poster then chimed in, having done some social media searching, and shared, “Not sure if it’s his dad or not, but I looked at Brandon and Joe’s IGs and it’s definitely not either of their dads.”

Another commenter found a photo on Instagram of what could possibly be Nayte’s dad, potentially ruling him out as the man in the preview and further suggesting the man could be Nayte’s stepfather.

The Bachelorette fans are pretty confident that Nayte will make it far this season and likely get a hometown date, so there’s a strong chance his family will make an appearance this season and that the man in the clip is Nayte’s family.

If the man is referencing Nayte not being “there yet” it will certainly be surprising considering Michelle and Nayte have some of the best chemistry on the show so far. Nayte clearly appears to be a frontrunner for Michelle, along with Joe Coleman who recently moved Michelle with a vulnerable story about his past.

Tune in to see whose dad questions his son seemingly during hometowns and whether or not that hinders Michelle’s love connections when The Bachelorette returns.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.