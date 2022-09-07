The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Rachel Recchia still with her winner?

Rachel Recchia and her winner are no longer together. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

This season of The Bachelorette with two leads has been nothing short of dramatic, full of many tears, hurt feelings, and lots of love.

Now that the fantasy suite dates are over, viewers watched a preview after last night’s episode about the finale.

Rachel Recchia was shown during this preview talking to someone, whom viewers have believed to be Tino Franco, this season’s front-runner.

Although Tino wasn’t shown in the footage, viewers could clearly hear his voice and pinpoint that it was indeed him.

However, the clip that was shown was not from the season of filming; instead, it was footage of a Happy Couple visit after the show’s filming had ended.

Cameras and production crews were there to film Tino and Rachel, and it doesn’t sound like what happened was good.

Claims have been made against Rachel Recchia’s final rose winner

According to Reality Steve, during the Happy Couple visit, cameras saw Rachel demand while talking to Tino, “I want an answer for why you did, what you did.”

Reality Steve stated that he isn’t sure what Tino did, what he was told was that her name was allegedly also Rachel. While he also isn’t fully sure about the exact situation that occurred, and if cheating on Tino’s part happened.

However, what he did hear was that something happened in their relationship, and he believes it took place when Tino and Rachel were still engaged but not speaking.

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco are no longer engaged

While there seems to be some ambiguity about what happened, what Tino did or didn’t do, and when, as well as why, Reality Steve does know one thing for sure… Tino and Rachel are no longer engaged.

Besides that, he doesn’t have confirmed details. Although, he did say with assurance that he knows there will not be any kind of reconciliation happening between Rachel and Tino on After The Final Rose.

Reality Steve said he can say with certainty that their relationship is over. Just like viewers now, Reality Steve has been speculating on what could have happened for sure. Did Tino cheat? Did he do something else major? Or was it a small thing that got blown out of proportion, and the couple wasn’t able to come back from it?

What Bachelor Nation will find out that they don’t know at this point is why it’s over when the two are sitting on the sofa come finale night.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.