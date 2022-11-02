The Bachelorette spoilers: Here’s why fans think Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer split

Fans have speculated that Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have called it quits. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

The most recent episode of Dancing With The Stars has fans wondering if Gabby Windey and her fiance Erich Schwer are still together.

Erich, who won over Gabby’s heart on the most recent season of The Bachelorette and proposed to her during the finale, has publicly shown his support for his girl during her run on the current season of DWTS.

However, with a bit of a recent absence, Bachelor Nation has been wondering if the two are still together — which is exactly what a reporter from Fox News Digital asked in an interview following her performance on this week’s Halloween episode.

Instead of a solid “yes” or “no” reply, Gabby’s answer has fans reading between the lines, and breakup rumors have surely sparked.

“Life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” Gabby responded. “So I understand their concern.”

Gabby continued that the two were “going forward with each of our individual interests” and “supporting each other from afar.”

Fans speculate The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have broken up

Although the pair have only been engaged for less than six months, it’s not uncommon in the Bachelor franchise for couples to end their engagement after experiencing life in the “real world.”

Because of the show’s track record, many fans assume Gabby’s answer was the run-around way of saying they have called it quits — even though nothing has been confirmed yet.

In conclusion, Gabby and Erich are no longer together. #TheBachelorette #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/AS8mb2IP2n — Hey Can I Steal You For A Sec? (@CanIStealYou_) November 1, 2022

Some fans noticed even more clues that a breakup between the two may have happened. One Dancing With The Stars viewer wrote, “Not me wondering if Gabby and Erich broke up, because she doesn’t have her ring on, and he wasn’t there to watch her on #DWTS.”

Pic credit: @ashliejanae12/Twitter

The possibility that the two ended their short engagement has undoubtedly put Bachelor Nation in a frenzy, as many fans were rooting for their relationship during the show and afterward.

Me explaining Gabby and Erich’s potential breakup with my coworkers in the middle of my workday: #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/RB0crE37Bt — KP (@acceptthisthorn) November 1, 2022

Erich has been supporting Gabby Windey on Dancing With The Stars

It’s no surprise to see a former Bachelor/Bachelorette make their way to the dance floor after the airing of their season, and Gabby has been holding her own as a top contender for this season of DWTS.

Erich has also been visibly supportive of her as she spends most of her time in the rehearsal room, with Gabby even previously referring to him as her “cheerleader.”

“Erich’s support means everything to me, and I get to channel all that love into my dance,” she said during a previous episode.

As of now, neither Gabby nor Erich have clarified whether or not they have actually ended their relationship or if the internet simply took her answer out of context.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.