The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby calls season finale ‘crazy,’ demands answers

Gabby Windey calls the finale crazy. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journeys come to a close, the season finale is upon us.

While Reality Steve has come out with the season-ending spoilers, revealing if they left engaged and whether the two couples are still together, viewers have yet to see what happens in the end.

Going into the last couple of episodes, including the finale and the After The Final Rose segment, Bachelor Nation can’t wait to see the dramatics that the host, Jesse Palmer, spoke of.

According to Jesse, fans’ jaws will drop as they watch the end of Gabby and Rachel’s season, especially as Gabby calls it crazy and says she wants to go home.

A sneak peek video was shown to introduce how the co-Bachelorette season will end, and it’s nothing short of tears, controversy, and drama.

However, despite the emotions and the shock of the finale, there seems to be at least some love in the air, too.

Jesse Palmer leaves fans on the edge of their seats

Before the finale video, Jesse gives viewers a heads up about how emotional and dramatic things have been for both women at the end of their journeys.

He then discussed that Bachelor Nation will need to gear up before watching the finale and the insane events and details that follow.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Fans see Gabby Windey call the ending crazy; Rachel Recchia sobbing intensely

At the start of the sneak peek video, viewers watch as Gabby walks across the screen, clearly upset.

She says, “This is actually crazy. I don’t want to do this anymore. I want to leave here.”

Fans also watched as Zach Shallcross, one of Rachel’s final three men, referred to her as inauthentic when talking to Jesse.

In the video clip, viewers can see Rachel hysterically sobbing as she mumbles, “For people who say that they care about me to question my character is really disappointing. This is straight up shattering everything that you promised me.”

After hearing Zach say that he felt Rachel was different when the cameras were off, viewers can only assume that she is talking about that situation.

Jesse Palmer says fans have no idea what is in store

Jesse stated that this would be “the most emotional and unpredictable season finale of all time” and said, “if you think you know what happens, guess again.”

Fans can also see Gabby telling Rachel at one point, “I think you should definitely kick him in the mother***ing balls. You don’t deserve this.”

Rachel yelled that one of her final men went back on things he said and changed his story multiple times. She also claimed she wanted it to work, but she doesn’t feel like she’s getting back what she put into that specific relationship.

In the end, viewers watched as Rachel shouted to someone that they lied to her face and that she wanted an answer to why that individual did what they did.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.