The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby and Rachel are feeling the love

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s upcoming episode of The Bachelorette brings a lot of emotion. Pic credit: ABC

This season of The Bachelorette is underway with two episodes under its belt.

As co-leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia watch their journey back, and Bachelor Nation watches along, one thing is clear. The women are in it to find love, and they are not messing around one bit.

They are looking for someone who is serious about settling down. A guy who is there for the right reasons, a man they have a connection with, and someone who will not insult them.

Gabby and Rachel have been no-nonsense thus far in the season and not afraid to make their own rules as they go.

They have already canceled the first rose ceremony, sending three men home before that would have even taken place. The ladies also confronted and eliminated one man who made sexualizing comments and had fantasy suite ultimatums already in the game. Plus, Rachel sent home her first one-on-one date.

Now at two episodes in, Bachelor Nation can’t wait to see what is in store next week and the rest of the season as these two women go on their journey to find love.

Next week’s episode heats up in the romance department

In the promo for Episode 3, both Gabby and Rachel can be seen making some more intimate connections with a few of the men.

Gabby declares, “Right now, I feel so loved and seen. It’s really such a good feeling.”

Likewise, Rachel said through tears, “This is all about love, and I feel like I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life. This feels like a really beautiful start to what could be something really amazing.”

While the love fires up, so does the drama

However, it appears that the men, along with Gabby and Rachel, will have to pinpoint just who they are here for next week.

The guys will have to decide who they want to proceed with: Gabby or Rachel. Moreover, the leads will have to present the men they want to get to know better with a rose and risk approval or rejection.

In fact, during the promo for next week’s episode, it appears that Rachel gets rejected more than once when presenting a rose to a suitor.

Viewers can hear her say, “I’m leaving,” and Gabby reiterating, “I don’t know if I have the capacity to keep doing this week after week.”

To make it even more drama-filled, the end of the teaser for next week shows host, Jesse Palmer, coming into the rose ceremony.

He then makes the following announcement: “This whole thing isn’t working for them.” That is how the teaser on the promo ends, and it leaves fans wondering just what will happen at the next rose ceremony with Rachel, Gabby, and the contestants.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.