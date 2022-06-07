The Bachelorette spoilers: Cast announcement coming tonight — Here’s what we know

The Bachelorettes are about to release their cast of men. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have been through a whirlwind of events and emotions over the past year.

From being cast to appear on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, to making it to his final three, and then being simultaneously broken up with, to then being chosen as co-Bachelorettes together.

As they have ventured into this brand new journey as the leading women for this upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation has only been told a few things here and there about how it will work.

But tonight, more information will be released about the show that will air in just over a month.

What is about to be released about The Bachelorette?

According to Reality Steve, he just released on his Twitter page that the men who will be officially vying for Gabby and Rachel’s hears will be made known to the public tonight.

If you want to see which of the 34 original men made the final cut, you will need to tune into TikTok tonight, Tuesday, June 7, for a live presentation on the final men who will be contestants on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

The Live announcement will be made at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and just as Jesse Palmer will host The Bachelorette, as he did for The Bachelor, and will for Bachelor in Paradise this fall, he will also be the lead man for the cast release as well.

June 7, 2022

What is known about The Bachelorette Season 19 cast?

On Reality Steve’s original tweet, he did include a caption at the bottom of the photo announcement that stated, “Corbin Shaw, Koy Schneiter, and Kirk Bryant are definitely 3 that never made it on.”

However, under the first tweet, Reality Steve then corrected himself as he replied and declared, “UPDATE: Kirk did make it on the season. He was an early elimination.”

Others wanted to know why the Bachelor in Paradise cast hasn’t yet been announced, as they are supposed to start filming soon. It was also rumored that contestants would begin to travel this past weekend if they were asked to start on the show.

These viewers wrote, “Why nothing about the bip cast yet? I heard they are starting to film,” and “My thoughts exactly!”

Another person even said they had totally forgotten Gabby and Rachel’s season was coming up.

Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Twitter

However, other Bachelor Nation fans have not forgotten and have been anxiously awaiting any information and news they could get their hands on regarding the first-ever co-Bachelorette season.

Recent announcements were about Bachelor in Paradise as fans were told that Jesse Palmer would be hosting and it would air in the fall. Despite some alums’ statements of wanting Wells Adams as the host, he would be coming back as the bartender.

Viewers were also told that Gabby and Rachel were allowed to hand out roses to the men they wanted to continue with after a certain amount of time, and Rachel allegedly was rejected by more than one of those men.

If you have been on the edge of your seat waiting to hear which men made it to night 1 of Gabby and Rachel’s season, stay tuned and join in on TikTok Live tonight!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.